Why You Should Give 'Cowboy Camping' In The American Southwest A Try

It must've been pretty magical to be a cowboy in the Old West, gazing up at the vast and endless stars as you dozed off to sleep on the trail. Or, maybe it was just routine for them. Either way, some modern campers have been seeking to recreate that ultimate rustic experience by practicing "cowboy camping." By doing away with their tents, campers get a fully authentic camping experience, falling to sleep in the great outdoors with nothing but a sleeping bag and rising the next day with the morning sun. By allowing themselves to be at their most vulnerable in the rugged beauty of the wilderness, a transcendental peace can be achieved as the camper wholly immerses themselves in the natural world. While some might consider this practice a little risky, cowboy camping can be easily pulled off with some planning and preparation.

Location is key in the decision of whether or not to cowboy camp. Spots to avoid would be overly wet places, as the likelihood of running into a stray rain shower or being bothered by bugs is substantially higher. True to its name, the sprawling deserts in the American Southwest are actually the perfect place to attempt cowboy camping, with fewer bugs, more predictable weather patterns, and flatter surfaces. The Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona might provide ample opportunities for cowboy camping, and one should also look into the best national parks in America for camping, particularly those located in Utah, New Mexico, and Nevada. However, some essential gear absolutely must still be brought along.