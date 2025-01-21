The Caribbean is chockablock with amazing tropical island destinations. Each has its own flavor, its own culture, its own identity. Nowhere is this more clear than when you visit the islands of the Southern Caribbean, where you can hop between English, French, and Dutch influences from island to island.

The French Caribbean is one of those hidden gems, an island destination with breathtaking natural beauty, outstanding cuisine, and an exciting melting pot of cultures. Guadeloupe is located in the Lesser Antilles, south of Antigua and Barbuda and north of Dominica and Martinique. The archipelago consists of nine inhabited islands and many smaller islets perfect for island hopping. It has been a French overseas territory since 1635.

The Guadeloupe Islands are considered the "premiere island-hopping destination" by local travel booking site Book Here, Give Here. The most significant two islands, Grande-Terre and Basse-Terre, are separated only by a narrow channel and connected by bridges. Shaped like the wings of a butterfly, this is where most of the residents live and work and where you'll find the most activities to keep you busy. The outlying islands are ripe for exploring, from the clear water and diving on Les Saintes to the rum distilleries, beaches, and impressive scenery on the larger islands of Marie-Galante and La Désirade. Best of all, the islands are less than 45 minutes from one another by ferry, making a day trip enough to cover lots of territory. But five outlying islands also have lodging options, so an overnight trip to these small communities could also be planned into your itinerary.