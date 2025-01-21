The Caribbean's 'Premiere Island-Hopping Destination' Offers Tropical Jungle Waterfalls And Coral Reefs
The Caribbean is chockablock with amazing tropical island destinations. Each has its own flavor, its own culture, its own identity. Nowhere is this more clear than when you visit the islands of the Southern Caribbean, where you can hop between English, French, and Dutch influences from island to island.
The French Caribbean is one of those hidden gems, an island destination with breathtaking natural beauty, outstanding cuisine, and an exciting melting pot of cultures. Guadeloupe is located in the Lesser Antilles, south of Antigua and Barbuda and north of Dominica and Martinique. The archipelago consists of nine inhabited islands and many smaller islets perfect for island hopping. It has been a French overseas territory since 1635.
The Guadeloupe Islands are considered the "premiere island-hopping destination" by local travel booking site Book Here, Give Here. The most significant two islands, Grande-Terre and Basse-Terre, are separated only by a narrow channel and connected by bridges. Shaped like the wings of a butterfly, this is where most of the residents live and work and where you'll find the most activities to keep you busy. The outlying islands are ripe for exploring, from the clear water and diving on Les Saintes to the rum distilleries, beaches, and impressive scenery on the larger islands of Marie-Galante and La Désirade. Best of all, the islands are less than 45 minutes from one another by ferry, making a day trip enough to cover lots of territory. But five outlying islands also have lodging options, so an overnight trip to these small communities could also be planned into your itinerary.
Adventures by land or sea in Guadeloupe
Like its neighbor, the tropical island of Dominica, Guadeloupe is made up of mountainous islands covered with dense tropical vegetation. Basse-Terre, the western of the two main islands, is a volcanic island with seven active areas. The volcano La Grande Soufrière is the highest mountain in the Lesser Antilles, with an elevation of 4,813 feet.
All those mountains and tropical terrain make for great hiking and exploring. Waterfall hunting is one of the island's best pastimes. The mountains of Basse-Terre are crisscrossed with hiking trails and spectacular jungle scenery. Many of these pass through Guadeloupe National Park. AllTrails lists 24 waterfalls with easy, moderate, or hard hiking trail access on the island.
Guadeloupe's coral reefs are also worth checking out; they're home to nearly 60 coral species and countless other types of fish and marine life. Stretching for 18 miles (29 kilometers) along the coast, the reefs are best explored by snorkeling from the islands' many beaches or taking a dedicated boat tour. Boat tours offer various options, from beginner snorkeling to advanced scuba diving. Water temperatures are between 77 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit (25 to 28 degrees Celsius) year-round, so there's never a bad time to explore the underwater world here. The Cousteau Reserve, a 987-hectare national park on the west coast of Basse-Terre, is home to coral gardens and sponge-covered wrecks.
Exploring Guadeloupe and the French Caribbean
Guadeloupe's airport is served by several major airlines, including American, JetBlue, Air France, and Air Canada. It is located on Grande-Terre near the principal city of Pointe-à-Pitre. Resorts are dotted around the main islands, including options on the smaller islands of Marie-Galante and Terre-de-Haut in Les Saintes. Be sure to brush up on all the things to know before your first trip to the Guadeloupe Islands, like what currency and language to expect.
Of course, the real fun doesn't begin until you're on the island and settled in. Guadeloupe is all about island hopping, which means boat trips and excursions. Many tours depart for day trips around the islands, with choices ranging from private sailboat charters to speed boats and jet ski adventures. Ferries operate to the populated islands of Marie-Galante, Les Saintes, La Désirade, and Petite-Terre National Reserve. Ferry docks can be found in Pointe-à-Pitre, Trois Rivieres, Sainte-Anne, and Saint-François. Frequent ferry service and quick trips mean you can easily make day trips to neighboring islands to explore.
Like its neighbors in the Leeward Islands, Guadeloupe experiences a tropical maritime climate with two seasons: wet and dry. Temperatures rarely exceed 90 and seldom dip below 60, no matter the time of year. The wet season stretches from May through December when humidity is higher, the air feels muggier, and tropical storms or hurricanes are possible. The dry season stretches from New Year's Day until mid-May and corresponds to the busiest months for tourism.