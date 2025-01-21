Hidden On A Cliff Over Lake Garda Is A Magical Italian Village Blending Mediterranean And Mountain Charm

The Italian "la dolce vita" isn't just for people visiting the Amalfi Coast and Cinque Terre. In fact, some would argue there is even more to do and discover in northern Italy, especially in the summer when the weather is warm (but not sweltering) and less humid — the perfect temperature for hiking, exploring historic villages, and spending time by mountain lakes. Of course, if you want to avoid the inevitable crowds of Lake Como, consider the larger and just as beautiful Lake Garda for your Italian trip. One of the best places on Lake Garda to stay — as long as you're not afraid of heights — is in Tremosine sul Garda, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, which sits at the top of a lakeside cliff.

Tremosine sul Garda is not just one town on Lake Garda but a collection of 18 smaller hamlets that comprise the entire commune, including Pieve, Campione, Vesio, and more. Tremosine sul Garda is less than two hours from the overlooked tourist city of Verona and less than three hours from Milan. Renting a car or hiring a local driver to go to Tremosine sul Garda is the easiest and fastest way to get to your accommodation. However, timid drivers should note that the route will likely take you through Strada della Forra, a winding and steep mountain road that will eventually bring you to Pieve, the main village in Tremosine sul Garda. Some buses go to Tremosine from other towns on Lake Garda, but availability can vary depending on where you're coming from, so always plan and prepare for different scenarios. There are also lake ferries to nearby hamlets like Limone and Campione that can be useful options.