Hidden On A Cliff Over Lake Garda Is A Magical Italian Village Blending Mediterranean And Mountain Charm
The Italian "la dolce vita" isn't just for people visiting the Amalfi Coast and Cinque Terre. In fact, some would argue there is even more to do and discover in northern Italy, especially in the summer when the weather is warm (but not sweltering) and less humid — the perfect temperature for hiking, exploring historic villages, and spending time by mountain lakes. Of course, if you want to avoid the inevitable crowds of Lake Como, consider the larger and just as beautiful Lake Garda for your Italian trip. One of the best places on Lake Garda to stay — as long as you're not afraid of heights — is in Tremosine sul Garda, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, which sits at the top of a lakeside cliff.
Tremosine sul Garda is not just one town on Lake Garda but a collection of 18 smaller hamlets that comprise the entire commune, including Pieve, Campione, Vesio, and more. Tremosine sul Garda is less than two hours from the overlooked tourist city of Verona and less than three hours from Milan. Renting a car or hiring a local driver to go to Tremosine sul Garda is the easiest and fastest way to get to your accommodation. However, timid drivers should note that the route will likely take you through Strada della Forra, a winding and steep mountain road that will eventually bring you to Pieve, the main village in Tremosine sul Garda. Some buses go to Tremosine from other towns on Lake Garda, but availability can vary depending on where you're coming from, so always plan and prepare for different scenarios. There are also lake ferries to nearby hamlets like Limone and Campione that can be useful options.
There are several scenic treks and beautiful villages in Tremosine sul Garda, but they can be challenging to reach
Since Tremosine is perched high above Lake Garda, be ready for some seriously stunning panoramas. Perhaps the most gorgeous (and a little anxiety-inducing) view is at the Terrazza del Brivido (Thrill Terrace), which sits 1,148 feet above the lake at the Hotel Paradiso in Pieve. Not only is the hotel available for guests who want to stay the night or have a meal, but the terrace is free and open to all visitors regardless of where they're staying. From the terrace, you can see some of the other hamlets scattered around Tremosine sul Garda, the lake itself, the Brasa Valley, and other landmarks.
Aside from outdoor activities, one of the best things to do in Tremosine sul Garda is to visit the individual hamlets. Pieve and Campione are connected by a three-hour-long hiking trail and are both chock full of interesting things to do. You can explore the historic churches, eat local food, shop around, and enjoy the lake. One of the other hamlets, Vesio, has the largest population compared to the rest and is also home to the San Bartolomeo Church and many little streets waiting to be explored.
If you're traveling around the area slightly outside Tremosine, you can easily visit the "lemon-scented" town of Limone sul Garda, which is less than a 20-minute drive north of Tremosine sul Garda. Avid hikers should attempt the Bassa Via del Garda, one of the most beautiful and challenging high-altitude trails in the area, which takes you to Limone as well. There are also slightly lighter hikes around, like reaching Passo Nota from the hamlet of Vesio and trekking to Cima Mughera.
Enjoy lake activities like swimming and kitesurfing while in Tremosine sul Garda
Anyone who has enjoyed their time in northern Italy knows that Lake Garda is the perfect destination for wind and water sports. That is especially true in Campione del Garda, another village within Tremosine. Not only is Campione famous for its lakeside beach, but it is also home to a stunning waterfall that's not far from the center of town. This cascade is an excellent place to swim on a hot summer's day. Campione Beach is easily accessible for people who want to swim and relax by the lake, especially since it is close to a few amenities, like a marina offering boat rentals and a bar for drinks and snacks.
If you are into water sports, you might recognize the name Campione del Garda since it's one of the premier places for kitesurfing, windsurfing, and kayaking. Even if you're a beginner, you can find schools and instructors in the area. Lake Garda is the largest lake in Italy, so it's the perfect place for both amateur and professional sailing. Campione del Garda has a sailing center, Univela Campione, for anyone who wants to sail or learn any other popular water sports. This sailing school offers lessons at every level, as well as camps, excursions, and even boat rentals for experienced visitors. If you're more interested in watching the boats on the water from the comfort of shore, you can find plenty of events like races and regattas on Lake Garda in Campione.