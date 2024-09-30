One Of Italy's Most Overlooked Tourist Cities With Outstanding Architecture Is Its Most Romantic

Verona has been dubbed "little Rome," and the Arena di Verona is part of the reason — it looks just like the Colosseum, only less than half the size. The Arena di Verona was built four decades before the Colosseum, in 30 A.D., but it still seats audiences for events, while the Colosseum is strictly a museum you can tour. At the Arena, you can see professional opera shows where gladiators used to fight in the first century, and tickets can be as low as 28 euros ($31.30).

Verona also has the "little Rome" nickname because of its preserved artifacts. In Rome, you'll see monuments like the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon. In Verona, you'll find many sites similar to those in Italy's capital. Most attractions have a deep-rooted history or are representations of fabled tales that shaped culture, like the Casa di Giulietta and Dante in Verona, a walking tour centered on "The Divine Comedy." After your day tours, book a cooking class where you can make tortellini or gelato from scratch. That might be better than going to an eatery, as many restaurants near monuments in Italy are costly tourist traps.

So if you planned a whirlwind of activity even with only one day in Rome, you might be able to do as much, if not more, in "little Rome." One trip to Verona, and you'll be writing love letters addressed to the magical city of romance on your way home.

