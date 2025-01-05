Italy's 'Lemon-Scented' Town Is A Vibrant Lakeside Escape With Lush Citrus Groves And Serene Vibes

Visitors looking for a beautiful alternative to the crowded shores of Italy's Lake Como may already be familiar with the country's many northern lakes that feature clear waters and pristine shorelines. Lake Garda is the largest lake in Italy, and nestled on its northwestern shore, surrounded by the foothills of the Italian Dolomites, lies a small town whose air is perfumed with the scent of lemons: Limone sul Garda. Although these sunny fruits grow best in more southern climes and the town is closer to Austria and Switzerland than Rome, ingenious agricultural practices allow the citrus to grow here.

It may come as a surprise that the town of Limone sul Garda is not named for its lemons, even though it is famous for its sunny yellow fruit. There is some debate about the origin of the town's name. It could be from the Latin word limen, meaning "border," or from the Celtic term lemos, which translates to "elms." Either way, since the 10th century, the town has been known as some variant of Limone. It was once a remote village, and until 1932, it was unreachable except by boat or a steep mountain road. Luckily for visitors today, Limone sul Garda is easily accessible by car from Verona or Milan. Its relative isolation has allowed the town to preserve its medieval streets and ancient traditions of cultivating its prized lemons.