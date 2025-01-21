A Secluded Waterfall Adventure In Idaho Offers Untouched Beauty And Watersport Excursions
Idaho packs a punch when it comes to natural beauty, from the snowcapped peaks of the Sawtooth Mountains to Shoshone Falls, a majestic waterfall known as the "Niagara of the West." These breathtaking cascades are located on the Snake River, a serpentine waterway that forms in Wyoming and meanders west across southern Idaho before heading north along the Idaho-Oregon border to join the Columbia River in Washington.
While Shoshone Falls may be the star of the show at 900 feet wide and 212 feet tall — even higher than the more famous East Coast cascades like Niagara Falls — the Snake River is full of hidden gems. One such undiscovered treasure is a multitiered waterfall in eastern Idaho on the South Fork of the Snake River, an area renowned for its rugged beauty, steep canyons, and mountain views. Discover Fall Creek Falls, a local secret hidden outside Swan Valley whose cascades reward those who seek it with lush trails and unspoiled beauty.
Walk or kayak to Fall Creek Falls
The stunning Fall Creek Falls are located less than 5 miles from Swan Valley. There's no sign marking these hidden falls, so follow the map coordinates and look for the small gravel shoulder for parking on Snake River Road. After parking, pick one of the well-trodden trails winding through the bush to the Fall Creek Falls overlook, just a few minutes walk from the road. Marvel at these multi-tiered cascades, where Fall Creek tumbles 60 feet into the shimmering Snake River.
While the falls overlook is spectacular, the best views are from the water. If you haven't got your own watercraft, rent kayaks or a canoe at Swan Valley Sports. One of the closest launch sites is the Spring Creek ramp off U.S. Highway 26, about a mile downstream of the falls. Enjoy the lush landscape of evergreens perched on the tawny cliffs as you paddle upstream towards epic views of Fall Creek Falls.
Adventures and accommodation near Fall Creek Falls
Get the most out of your time in the Swan Valley area by booking a few nights at one of the town's quaint accommodations. Sleepy J Cabins are popular for their charming cedar log furniture and cozy decor. The cabins vary in size and are well-equipped with kitchenettes and WiFi, just a few miles from the Snake River and Fall Creek Falls.
For excursions further afield, head just one hour's drive across the Wyoming border and check out Grand Teton National Park — the only national park with an airport inside of it. Traverse the park's most popular hike, the Cascade Canyon Trail. This 9-mile trek takes hikers from the sparkling shores of Jenny Lake to the base of the formidable Cathedral Group, the highest peaks in the Teton Range. Along the way, take in the rugged beauty of Cascade Canyon, epic views from Inspiration Point, and breathtaking 200-foot cascades at Hidden Falls.
Near the national park, you can spend more time enjoying the beautiful Snake River on a rafting excursion. Adrenaline junkies should opt for whitewater rafting with Jackson Hole Whitewater, while those looking for a more laid-back experience should book a scenic float.