A Secluded Waterfall Adventure In Idaho Offers Untouched Beauty And Watersport Excursions

Idaho packs a punch when it comes to natural beauty, from the snowcapped peaks of the Sawtooth Mountains to Shoshone Falls, a majestic waterfall known as the "Niagara of the West." These breathtaking cascades are located on the Snake River, a serpentine waterway that forms in Wyoming and meanders west across southern Idaho before heading north along the Idaho-Oregon border to join the Columbia River in Washington.

While Shoshone Falls may be the star of the show at 900 feet wide and 212 feet tall — even higher than the more famous East Coast cascades like Niagara Falls — the Snake River is full of hidden gems. One such undiscovered treasure is a multitiered waterfall in eastern Idaho on the South Fork of the Snake River, an area renowned for its rugged beauty, steep canyons, and mountain views. Discover Fall Creek Falls, a local secret hidden outside Swan Valley whose cascades reward those who seek it with lush trails and unspoiled beauty.