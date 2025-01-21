One Of The World's Most Unique Museum Experiences Is A 'Subversive Adult Disneyland' In Australia

Art museums are some of the best places to get a deep sense of a place's history and culture, but more importantly, they can also be fun, lighthearted, and provocative in ways you wouldn't expect. The best part? You can find an amazing, unique museum practically anywhere. And if you're looking for reasons to visit Tasmania right now, you should visit the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) just north of Hobart. The museum's thought-provoking (and sometimes shocking and cheeky) exhibitions have led it to be described by its founder as a "subversive adult Disneyland." But you won't find any people dressed up as anthropomorphic mice here. Instead, you'll find art that runs the gamut from ancient Egyptian collections to immersive, sensory pieces that will certainly leave an impression on you.

Tasmania isn't just known for being home to some of the best beaches in Australia. Hobart is also a bustling city with natural and urban attractions. MONA is located about 7 miles north of the city and can be reached by car in about 20 minutes, but it is worth taking a little extra time to arrive by ferry (or, rather, camouflage catamarans), which leave Brooke Street Pier in downtown Hobart every two hours or so. Although prices can always change, tickets to the museum are $39 for adults; $33 for students, seniors, or any other discount memberships; and $17 for kids between 12 and 17 (younger children receive free entry, though note that not all artwork is intended for young eyes). Local adult Tasmanians, however, can enter the museum for a reimbursable $5 deposit.