One Of The World's Most Unique Museum Experiences Is A 'Subversive Adult Disneyland' In Australia
Art museums are some of the best places to get a deep sense of a place's history and culture, but more importantly, they can also be fun, lighthearted, and provocative in ways you wouldn't expect. The best part? You can find an amazing, unique museum practically anywhere. And if you're looking for reasons to visit Tasmania right now, you should visit the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) just north of Hobart. The museum's thought-provoking (and sometimes shocking and cheeky) exhibitions have led it to be described by its founder as a "subversive adult Disneyland." But you won't find any people dressed up as anthropomorphic mice here. Instead, you'll find art that runs the gamut from ancient Egyptian collections to immersive, sensory pieces that will certainly leave an impression on you.
Tasmania isn't just known for being home to some of the best beaches in Australia. Hobart is also a bustling city with natural and urban attractions. MONA is located about 7 miles north of the city and can be reached by car in about 20 minutes, but it is worth taking a little extra time to arrive by ferry (or, rather, camouflage catamarans), which leave Brooke Street Pier in downtown Hobart every two hours or so. Although prices can always change, tickets to the museum are $39 for adults; $33 for students, seniors, or any other discount memberships; and $17 for kids between 12 and 17 (younger children receive free entry, though note that not all artwork is intended for young eyes). Local adult Tasmanians, however, can enter the museum for a reimbursable $5 deposit.
Besides art, MONA offers food, drinks, and even nightly accommodations
MONA's exhibits are a unique collection of work that change all the time. Depending on when you go, you could see ancient art like Egyptian sarcophagi or even works from famous artists like Ai Weiwei. MONA has been home to one-of-a-kind immersive pieces like the "Cloaca Professional" machine that mimics a human digestive tract (and all the unpleasant sights and smells that might come with it). Sometimes, exhibitions have very adult themes (including lots of suggestive sculpture work), and others are highly sensory light installations. For art lovers who truly want an immersive experience, there is even an exhibit that is based on "The Divine Comedy" by Dante — a journey through purgatory and beyond that costs extra to visit. No matter what your taste in art is, you're bound to find something interesting that you love (and something you don't) while at MONA. Music lovers should also check out the museum to see live bands playing either on the grounds or indoors.
In addition to viewing the art, guests can also visit the museum's bars and restaurants. On-site, MONA has a cocktail bar, a few wine bars, and three restaurants to enjoy a meal before or after exploring the collections. MONA is also affiliated with modern, luxurious cabins along the Derwent River, near the museum. Each cabin is designed for either two or four people and features work from Australian artists. Additionally, visitors can take advantage of the gym, sauna, and infinity pool. Tasmania is also known for its nature, so if you're planning a trip, check out our guide on how to avoid Australia's dangerous wildlife on your vacation.