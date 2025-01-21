Enjoy 360-Degree City Skyline Views Of Seattle From An Urban Lake In A Steamy 'Hot Tub Boat'
When in Seattle, Washington, visiting some attractions is essential, like the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, a vibrant destination with hundreds of unique shops. Nevertheless, there's another activity that will leave travelers in awe: traversing Lake Union in a hot tub boat. Surrounded by urban scenery, this spectacular freshwater lake is arguably one of the Emerald City's most defining features. Exploring the water via hot tub boat, a small vessel filled with soothing steamy water, allows passengers to sit back, relax, and enjoy panoramic 360-degree views of the city.
Seattle's skyscrapers, iconic seaplanes, lush greenery, and houseboats are on full display as you navigate the iconic Lake Union. To put it simply, a ride on a hot tub boat is an unforgettable experience and one of the best ways to see Seattle's beauty in all its glory. One individual on Google wrote, "I cannot describe with words the thrill, you will just have to check it out yourselves."
The city is known to have cool temperatures that can extend well into summer, so this is an ingenious way to stay warm while sightseeing. Various companies provide this service in Seattle, including Hot Tub Boats, Lake Union Hot Tub Boats, and Lux Hot Tub Boats. Naturally, these businesses have their similarities as well as their differences.
Which hot tub boat should you choose?
If riding a hot tub boat on Lake Union is on your Seattle bucket list, here's what you need to know. Hot Tub Boats, Lake Union Hot Tub Boats, and Lux Hot Tub Boats provide year-round two-hour excursions (yes, even when it rains). The vessels can accommodate a maximum of six people, and the water is heated to a balmy 104 degrees Fahrenheit. You can bask in the sun or take in the skyline at night, as all of these companies offer evening rides, as well. While a boating license is not needed, Hot Tub Boats and Lux Hot Tub Boats require a renter to be at least 21 years old, and Lake Union Hot Tub Boats allows anyone over the age of 18.
The ships at Hot Tub Boats and Lux Hot Tub Boats are steered by a joystick and are easier to use than Lake Union Hot Tub Boats' tiller-controlled vessels. While passengers are allowed to bring food and drinks on board, coolers are available on the Hot Tub Boats and Lux Hot Tub Boats. Lake Union Hot Tub Boats (pictured) are the only ones to permit alcohol, and the pools are uniquely heated via a wood stove, unlike the other two options.
There's another feature that makes this company stand out. Lake Union Hot Tub Boats are equipped with a ladder, so passengers can splash around if they please. As for pricing, you can expect to pay $400 and up for the experience, no matter the company. However, at the time of this publication, Lux Hot Tub Boats offers a slightly lower price depending on the day and time you want to ride.
Plan your hot tub boat adventure in Seattle
All of these companies are all highly rated on Google, but Hot Tub Boats (pictured) is the original and is especially beloved on Tripadvisor for its customer service. Another bonus? If you're bringing along special someone, you can add rose petals and Epsom salts to your water.
Regardless of the company you choose, preparing for this one-of-a-kind activity is the same. First and foremost, pack your bathing suit, a towel, and clean clothes for afterward. If you do a daytime ride, make sure to bring sunscreen, as the UV rays in Seattle are no joke. While goodies like snacks and drinks are allowed, be sure to adhere to the company's rules.
Likewise, don't forget to bring your favorite playlist to jam out, as some vessels have Bluetooth speakers. In short, there is no wrong choice, and it is guaranteed that you'll have extraordinary city views and make lifetime memories. Note that all bookings can be made online. For more amazing attractions in the Emerald City, check out the Seattle Underground, a world where secrets and a storied past come to life, and the creative and immersive Museum of Pop Culture.