Enjoy 360-Degree City Skyline Views Of Seattle From An Urban Lake In A Steamy 'Hot Tub Boat'

When in Seattle, Washington, visiting some attractions is essential, like the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, a vibrant destination with hundreds of unique shops. Nevertheless, there's another activity that will leave travelers in awe: traversing Lake Union in a hot tub boat. Surrounded by urban scenery, this spectacular freshwater lake is arguably one of the Emerald City's most defining features. Exploring the water via hot tub boat, a small vessel filled with soothing steamy water, allows passengers to sit back, relax, and enjoy panoramic 360-degree views of the city.

Seattle's skyscrapers, iconic seaplanes, lush greenery, and houseboats are on full display as you navigate the iconic Lake Union. To put it simply, a ride on a hot tub boat is an unforgettable experience and one of the best ways to see Seattle's beauty in all its glory. One individual on Google wrote, "I cannot describe with words the thrill, you will just have to check it out yourselves."

The city is known to have cool temperatures that can extend well into summer, so this is an ingenious way to stay warm while sightseeing. Various companies provide this service in Seattle, including Hot Tub Boats, Lake Union Hot Tub Boats, and Lux Hot Tub Boats. Naturally, these businesses have their similarities as well as their differences.