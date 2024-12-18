The 'Soul Of Seattle' Is A Special, Vibrant Market With Hundreds Of Unique Shops

Sparkling with iconic sites like the Space Needle and the largest Ferris wheel on the West Coast, Seattle is the jewel of the Pacific Northwest. Along with being the most crowded Labor Day weekend destination in America and a trendy metropolis with the best coffee in the U.S., the Emerald City has some iconic experiences. Most notably, it's home to the historic Pike Place Market.

Considered the "Soul of Seattle," the open-air market has been operating since 1907, making it one of the oldest continuously running public markets in the country. Explore the 9 acres of unique shops, delicious eateries, and locally-owned booths in the heart of downtown as you wander through one of Seattle's most iconic sites. If you don't mind the line, you can still visit the world's first Starbucks at Pike Place Market, which first lit up its siren-adorned sign in 1971. While you're at it, don't miss the opportunity to check out the rest of Pike Place Market.