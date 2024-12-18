The 'Soul Of Seattle' Is A Special, Vibrant Market With Hundreds Of Unique Shops
Sparkling with iconic sites like the Space Needle and the largest Ferris wheel on the West Coast, Seattle is the jewel of the Pacific Northwest. Along with being the most crowded Labor Day weekend destination in America and a trendy metropolis with the best coffee in the U.S., the Emerald City has some iconic experiences. Most notably, it's home to the historic Pike Place Market.
Considered the "Soul of Seattle," the open-air market has been operating since 1907, making it one of the oldest continuously running public markets in the country. Explore the 9 acres of unique shops, delicious eateries, and locally-owned booths in the heart of downtown as you wander through one of Seattle's most iconic sites. If you don't mind the line, you can still visit the world's first Starbucks at Pike Place Market, which first lit up its siren-adorned sign in 1971. While you're at it, don't miss the opportunity to check out the rest of Pike Place Market.
Explore acres of shops at Pike Place Market
Even if you've never been to Seattle, you've likely seen photographs of Pike Place Market's iconic signage. The famed red neon sign, reading "Public Market Center" with a giant clock, towers over the entrance on the corner of Pike Street and Pike Place, inspiring a constant stream of selfies and photo ops. Past the picture-perfect backdrop, you'll find the vibrant market brimming with small businesses of all varieties. Strolling through, you'll find farmers market vendors selling everything from fragrant flowers to organic vegetables and crafts booths peddling handmade jewelry and local art. You'll also find favorites like the Pike Place Fish Market, which has been "throwing fish" since 1930.
When you've worked up an appetite, there are plenty of local eateries to choose from. Dine at The Pink Door, an Italian-American restaurant with a cabaret-like interior and a deck with views of Elliott Bay, or duck into a historic café with a haunting atmosphere, Ghost Alley Espresso. You can also pick up a sandwich at Michou's World-Class Deli if grab-and-go is more your style.
Off-the-wall (and on-the-wall) attractions near Pike Place Market
Amidst the treasure trove of independent shops and local eateries at Pike Place Market, you'll also find some unique attractions. Underneath the famous sign and clock, you'll find the market's mascot, a 550-pound bronze piggy bank named Rachel. Since 1986, Rachel has brought home the bacon by raising over $200,000 in donations to the Pike Place Market Foundation. Make sure to pay a visit to her cousin Billie the Piggy Bank, who's resided at the Pike Place MarketFront Sun Deck since 2011.
To experience one of the market's most bizarre attractions, take a left at the Public Market Center sign to visit the famous Gum Wall, which began in the 1990s when locals began disposing of their used gum on a brick wall down Post Alley. The tradition stuck, resulting in a colorful art display made of hundreds of wads of gum. Full of unique shops and attractions, Pike Place Market is an absolute must when visiting the Emerald City. For a more relaxed vacation, you can avoid Seattle crowds at this underrated charming city on Washington's coast with similar vibes.