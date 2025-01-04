Hidden Beneath The Streets Of Seattle Is A World Where Secrets And A Storied Past Come To Life

Back in 1889, an accidental fire that started in a wood and paint shop in Pioneer Square destroyed 25 blocks of the city of Seattle. The fire took around 12 hours to be put out, and fortunately, didn't take any lives. Several of the buildings in this 25-block radius exploded or completely burned down during what came to be known as the Great Fire of 1889.

A few days after the fire, talks of rebuilding the city ensued. Many people suggested that Front Street needed to be raised and widened to avoid flooding the drainage system in the city, especially during the high tides. As such, a decision was made to raise the city level, building walls on the sides of several avenues in the area and then paving over them, creating the tunnels that came to be known as Seattle Underground.

Seattle's street levels were raised by 22 feet with entrances to some of the buildings and shops along the streets remaining under the newly raised and paved roads. Owners and customers used stairs and ladders to access said buildings. Eventually, new sidewalks were also built over the old ones, completely covering the older structures and adding to the mystique of the underground tunnels.