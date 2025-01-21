For many travelers, a cruise vacation is the best way to get out and explore the world. Whether you're going to international destinations like the Caribbean or Europe or staying local to the US and venturing on small, continental cruises full of local history, the experience can be well worth the ticket price. But cruise ships aren't all fun and games. In fact, sometimes they can be deadly, especially if a passenger falls overboard.

Thankfully, falling off a cruise ship is a relatively rare occurrence. According to data from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), there were 212 recorded instances of passengers going overboard between 2009 and 2019, or roughly 21 times per year. Of those, 48 people were successfully rescued. The report said that after investigations, each case was found to be caused by "an intentional or reckless act."

Additionally, cruise ships have protections in place to prevent anyone from falling and protocols and best practices to rescue anyone who does go overboard to increase the chances that the person makes it safely back on the boat. Unfortunately, depending on the circumstances, these incidents can be fatal (making them a potentially unsettling reason to avoid taking a cruise). While we're not saying cruises are inherently dangerous, it's crucial to understand what to do to avoid becoming a victim. Here's what really happens on a cruise ship when a passenger falls overboard.