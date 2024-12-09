For Small, Continental Cruises Full Of Local History, Consider Heading To The Great Lakes

There was a time when the only way to move around the Great Lakes was by boat. One of the earliest recorded lake cruises was a trip in 1847 from Buffalo to Chicago, written about by a passenger named Thurlow Weed. Steamships were a much faster and more economical means of going from one big city to the next, and the Great Lakes were full of ships at all times. Demand was so huge that a Great Lake historian named Harry Wolfe remarked that there were more people asleep on boats in the Great Lakes during this heyday than in all the oceans of the world.

Although other modes of transportation and improved infrastructure have made boating less of a necessity, cruising the Great Lakes is still a popular pastime — and it is projected to grow significantly in 2025. Despite two cruise companies filing for bankruptcy in 2023, there will be more boats, ports, and people cruising this region than at any other point in modern times.

But because there's so much ground to cover, there's no way to experience all of the Great Lakes in a single trip. Instead, you'll have to choose the ports you want to visit, both in the U.S. and Canada. Popular destinations include Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Mackinac Island (aka, the only city in America where cars are banned).