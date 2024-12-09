For Small, Continental Cruises Full Of Local History, Consider Heading To The Great Lakes
When it comes to cruising, most people assume that options are limited, especially if you're trying to stay in or around the United States. Most commonly, travelers likely imagine bigger boats and tropical vibes, as you can always take a cruise to the Bahamas. Islands like Grand Bahama get most of the action, but you can also take a boat to the largest island that's a little-known Caribbean heaven. On the other hand, leave your passports at home and head away from the coast by enjoying something like a Mississippi River cruise, a favorite for music and food lovers. These boats head either north or south, and hit spots like St. Louis, Missouri, Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana.
However, there is a third option, and it's actually one of the most historic: Cruising the Great Lakes. Since the 1800s, cruise ships have ventured through all five lakes, showcasing the majestic beauty and rapid development of both the U.S. and Canada. Today, you can continue this grand tradition aboard one of eight boats slated to set sail in 2025 and beyond. So, get on your best boating attire, and let's see what a Great Lakes cruise is all about.
Cruising is a huge part of the Great Lakes' past and present
There was a time when the only way to move around the Great Lakes was by boat. One of the earliest recorded lake cruises was a trip in 1847 from Buffalo to Chicago, written about by a passenger named Thurlow Weed. Steamships were a much faster and more economical means of going from one big city to the next, and the Great Lakes were full of ships at all times. Demand was so huge that a Great Lake historian named Harry Wolfe remarked that there were more people asleep on boats in the Great Lakes during this heyday than in all the oceans of the world.
Although other modes of transportation and improved infrastructure have made boating less of a necessity, cruising the Great Lakes is still a popular pastime — and it is projected to grow significantly in 2025. Despite two cruise companies filing for bankruptcy in 2023, there will be more boats, ports, and people cruising this region than at any other point in modern times.
But because there's so much ground to cover, there's no way to experience all of the Great Lakes in a single trip. Instead, you'll have to choose the ports you want to visit, both in the U.S. and Canada. Popular destinations include Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Mackinac Island (aka, the only city in America where cars are banned).
What to expect when taking a cruise around the Great Lakes
If you've taken a Caribbean cruise before, you may be expecting massive ships with tons of amenities. Instead, cruise ships on the Great Lakes are much smaller and more intimate. However, the accommodations are far from cramped, and depending on the boat and the cruise line, you can enjoy a large suite for the duration of your trip. Plus, you don't have to worry (as much) about seasickness.
Because Great Lakes cruises are so regional, they tend to focus mainly on the culture and heritage of each port city. Some cruises favor Canadian cities, while others focus on American locales. Sometimes, you'll get an even mix of both. For example, on the Ponant Explorers Cruise from Great Lakes Cruises, one itinerary stops in Milwaukee, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Killarney, Perry Sound, Midland, Colborne, and Toronto.
As far as pricing, a single cruise can cost anywhere from $6,800 on the low end to well over $12,000 or $15,000 for elegant accommodations on an upscale ship. According to industry insiders, most Great Lakes cruise ships operate at about 85 percent capacity during peak season. Speaking of the season, it's relatively short, running from mid to late May to mid-September. Since the lakes freeze during the winter, they're unsafe for boat travel.