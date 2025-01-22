The World-Renowned Luxury Mountain Resort In West Virginia Hiding A Nuclear Bunker You Can Tour
In the shadow of the Allegheny mountains of West Virginia, The Greenbrier is an 11,000-acre resort that has been welcoming guests since its founding in 1778. The first lure to the region was its abundance of mineral hot springs, which were said to have healing qualities. The resort soon became a high-society mountain hideaway for Southerners escaping the summer heat, and later the construction of its gleaming white Georgian Revival facade in 1913 drew politicians, royalty, and celebrities.
Today, The Greenbrier is renowned for its historic sense of place and traditions. (Make sure to check the dress code when packing for a trip!) The resort also boasts activities ranging from golf and horseback riding to spa treatments and afternoon tea. However, for over 30 years, the resort concealed a government secret hundreds of feet below the grand hotel. During the Cold War, an enormous bunker was built in 1958 to house Congress in case of nuclear attack. Though it was never officially used, the bunker is now open to the public for tours of this historic underground facility.
The Greenbrier is located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and is a four-hour drive from Washington, D.C. The local airport is the Greenbrier Valley Airport, which has direct flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. While The Greenbrier is open year-round, it is an especially breathtaking destination to enjoy fall foliage. If you want to explore more of West Virginia outside of the resort, venture a 15-minute drive away to Lewisburg, one of America's best mountain towns.
Touring The Greenbrier's bunker
On your next trip to The Greenbrier, make sure to reserve a spot on one of the 90-minute bunker tours, as they fill up quickly. During the tour, your expert guide will show you the once-secret bunker that was equipped to hold 1,000 people, including all 535 members of Congress in case of a nuclear attack and government evacuation from Washington, D.C. Located 720 feet below ground, the bunker lies behind a 25-ton door that reveals an over-112,000-square-foot bi-level space. Here, the ultra-secure facility, functioning as an underground Capitol, has a cafeteria, multiple bunk rooms, medical facilities, a crematorium, conference rooms, and even a small jail. Once a Washington Post reporter revealed the truth about The Greenbrier's bunker in a 1992 article, the bunker was declassified and opened to the public for tours in 1995.
Reviews for the bunker tour are glowing. "Our excellent tour guide was Ernestine, and she provided a wealth of fascinating information, such as how the bunker was for decades hidden, sometimes in plain sight," raved one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The amount of preparation and attention to detail by our government was amazing." Visitors should be aware that handbags, backpacks, phones, and cameras are not allowed on the tour. All tour attendees must be at least 10 years old, and there is a fair amount of walking, so wear comfortable shoes.