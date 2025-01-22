The World-Renowned Luxury Mountain Resort In West Virginia Hiding A Nuclear Bunker You Can Tour

In the shadow of the Allegheny mountains of West Virginia, The Greenbrier is an 11,000-acre resort that has been welcoming guests since its founding in 1778. The first lure to the region was its abundance of mineral hot springs, which were said to have healing qualities. The resort soon became a high-society mountain hideaway for Southerners escaping the summer heat, and later the construction of its gleaming white Georgian Revival facade in 1913 drew politicians, royalty, and celebrities.

Today, The Greenbrier is renowned for its historic sense of place and traditions. (Make sure to check the dress code when packing for a trip!) The resort also boasts activities ranging from golf and horseback riding to spa treatments and afternoon tea. However, for over 30 years, the resort concealed a government secret hundreds of feet below the grand hotel. During the Cold War, an enormous bunker was built in 1958 to house Congress in case of nuclear attack. Though it was never officially used, the bunker is now open to the public for tours of this historic underground facility.

The Greenbrier is located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and is a four-hour drive from Washington, D.C. The local airport is the Greenbrier Valley Airport, which has direct flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. While The Greenbrier is open year-round, it is an especially breathtaking destination to enjoy fall foliage. If you want to explore more of West Virginia outside of the resort, venture a 15-minute drive away to Lewisburg, one of America's best mountain towns.