One Of America's 'Best Mountain Towns' Is A West Virginia Gem With A Vibrant Downtown
What makes a place truly unforgettable? Is it the rich history, or just the undeniable wow factor? In Lewisburg, West Virginia, it's both. Cobblestone streets lead you to buzzing art galleries, cozy cafes, and too-good-to-miss festivals. There's a reason why it has earned its recognition as "America's coolest small town" — it's awesome without even trying. And if there's anything Lewisburg can do, it's experiencing the magic of it all with a big heart.
Founded in 1751 and named after Revolutionary hero Andrew Lewis, Lewisburg has seen its fair share of frontier action, the birth of a nation, and Civil War battles that changed the course of history. This town was at the heart of early American expansion — its location was a key stop for settlers moving west. Throughout the 19th century, Lewisburg's agriculture also grew, along with politics and law. Despite its historical significance, this town is anything but stuck in the past. Over the years, Lewisburg became a hub for education and culture as the county seat of Greenbrier.
As if history and culture weren't enough, Lewisburg is surrounded by the stunning Appalachian Mountains, an incredible backdrop to your explorations. With scenic panoramas of lush hills and expansive valleys, the mountains give Lewisburg that much-needed sense of adventure and peace all at once. Since Greenbrier Valley is your playground here, you get to avoid the crowds and enjoy the breathtaking nature in this underrated West Virginia gem.
Downtown Lewisburg serves up history, flavor, and fun on a silver platter
Every visit to Lewisburg starts with the North House Museum. This early 19th-century building has personal belongings of the house's first residents, John North and his wife, Charlotte, on display. Inside, you'll get to see fascinating pieces like an 18th-century Conestoga wagon. But the real fun here begins with the museum's First Settler Escape Room. If you're in town with a group, this is a great way to put your problem-solving skills to the test. Carnegie Hall is also a must-see — it's only four of its kind still in continuous use. From live concerts to workshops and lectures, there's always something happening here — make sure to check out what's happening beforehand.
Speaking of events, the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival takes place every spring, and it tastes as delicious as it sounds — chocolatiers set up stations to tempt you with their creations. Taste of Our Towns is another festival worth marking on your calendar, held on the second Saturday of October. Downtown Lewisburg comes alive as local businesses present their signature dishes so you can indulge in mouthwatering meals. It's a true feast for the senses!
Lewisburg also boasts a fantastic cafe culture and dining scene. The Stardust Cafe is great for delicious casual bites, while Briergarten offers a wide selection of draft beer. The Livery Tavern is a cozy spot for 1800s-style dining, and The Asylum has you covered with comfort food.
Dare to get lost in Lewisburg's wild side
Natural wonders surround Lewisburg, and you won't want to miss a single one. Top of the list is the Lost World Caverns, an underground labyrinth of mesmerizing formations. This place will take your breath away from the moment you walk in. You'll encounter an incredible collection of dome pits, flowstone, stalagmites, and more. One of the highlights here is the massive chamber, which stretches 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. When visiting, make sure you're dressed warmly — it can get as cold as 52 degrees.
Adventurers will love seeing Organ Cave, which is part of the Organ Cave System, the largest in West Virginia. When touring the cave, the main entrance exposes you to a 100-foot limestone cliff with calcite that looks like a pipe organ — that's how the cave got its name. This area was also used for saltpeter mining in the 19th century, and you'll see remnants of these activities at the end of the tour.
Greenbrier State Forest is a true haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Tucked between Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs, this pristine escape spans over 5,000 acres. Whether you're into hiking or mountain biking, you have 13 miles of trails to explore however you wish. That's not all — you can cool off in the heated pool, have a picnic in a scenic spot, or take a shot at the archery range. Just don't forget to pack the right gear for your solo camping trip!