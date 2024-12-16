One Of America's 'Best Mountain Towns' Is A West Virginia Gem With A Vibrant Downtown

What makes a place truly unforgettable? Is it the rich history, or just the undeniable wow factor? In Lewisburg, West Virginia, it's both. Cobblestone streets lead you to buzzing art galleries, cozy cafes, and too-good-to-miss festivals. There's a reason why it has earned its recognition as "America's coolest small town" — it's awesome without even trying. And if there's anything Lewisburg can do, it's experiencing the magic of it all with a big heart.

Founded in 1751 and named after Revolutionary hero Andrew Lewis, Lewisburg has seen its fair share of frontier action, the birth of a nation, and Civil War battles that changed the course of history. This town was at the heart of early American expansion — its location was a key stop for settlers moving west. Throughout the 19th century, Lewisburg's agriculture also grew, along with politics and law. Despite its historical significance, this town is anything but stuck in the past. Over the years, Lewisburg became a hub for education and culture as the county seat of Greenbrier.

As if history and culture weren't enough, Lewisburg is surrounded by the stunning Appalachian Mountains, an incredible backdrop to your explorations. With scenic panoramas of lush hills and expansive valleys, the mountains give Lewisburg that much-needed sense of adventure and peace all at once. Since Greenbrier Valley is your playground here, you get to avoid the crowds and enjoy the breathtaking nature in this underrated West Virginia gem.