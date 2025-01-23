In the heart of Amsterdam, one of the most breathtaking European destinations, lies an art gallery like no other — one that is perhaps even more controversial than the city's Red Light District. This is Dead End Gallery, the world's first AI gallery, named for its location on a dead-end street. While the art here may not be more envelope-pushing than works found in other galleries, one unique factor sets it apart: it's all AI-generated.

The gallery has 11 AI artists whose works fill this unusual space. While humans were needed to program their software, the artists essentially created the art themselves. The programmers asked the AI open-ended questions about the artist's name, family, education, and more — as it responded, the software began to develop the artist's character and style. To produce work, the AI artist shares what should be in a particular piece — this information is passed on to an image generator, which creates it. Then, the work is shown to the AI artist to confirm if it reflects the vision. If yes, it's ready for curator review. The curator, Evelyn Montgomery, is also an AI, trained in art history and the gallery's mission to select the best pieces. She gives each painting a value judgment from zero to 10 based on its perceived innovativeness and significance. If the number exceeds eight, the work is deemed suitable for display.

Each artist has a distinct style that continues to evolve over time. According to the gallery, Irisa Nova, the first AI artist in the world, claims that her style is "rooted in abstract expressionism" (via Dead End). The artists aren't just responsible for creating; they also appraise their work. When asked about her paintings' worth, Nova responded to Euronews that their value is "between €3,000 and €10,000" ($3,086 to $10,288).