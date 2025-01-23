The Historic New York Pizzeria Famed For Special Sauce That Locals Obsess Over

In New York City, the hierarchy of pizza slices is extremely competitive. Within the five boroughs of the city alone, there are over 6,600 different pizza joints offering their best rendition of a pizza pie, and each is unique in its own way. From the simplest $1 slices that are perfect for a quick bite while sightseeing down fabulous Fifth Avenue to more luxurious sit-down experiences, the range of pizza in New York City is cause for debate and an all-day food tour of the city's best slices.

While pizza lovers from all over the country debate which city has the best, with Denver being a surprise contender to the classic New York pie, Big Apple locals are busy struggling to decide which of the many classic joints in town offers the most memorable pizza experiences. There are several factors considered when deciding which pie reigns supreme, from the quality of the dough to the freshness of the toppings. At the historic Dani's House of Pizza in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens, it's all about the pizza sauce. There's even a special sweet sauce that gets every customer's attention.