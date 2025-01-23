The Historic New York Pizzeria Famed For Special Sauce That Locals Obsess Over
In New York City, the hierarchy of pizza slices is extremely competitive. Within the five boroughs of the city alone, there are over 6,600 different pizza joints offering their best rendition of a pizza pie, and each is unique in its own way. From the simplest $1 slices that are perfect for a quick bite while sightseeing down fabulous Fifth Avenue to more luxurious sit-down experiences, the range of pizza in New York City is cause for debate and an all-day food tour of the city's best slices.
While pizza lovers from all over the country debate which city has the best, with Denver being a surprise contender to the classic New York pie, Big Apple locals are busy struggling to decide which of the many classic joints in town offers the most memorable pizza experiences. There are several factors considered when deciding which pie reigns supreme, from the quality of the dough to the freshness of the toppings. At the historic Dani's House of Pizza in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens, it's all about the pizza sauce. There's even a special sweet sauce that gets every customer's attention.
A Queens staple serving pizza with a sweet twist
Dani's dates back to its 1959 opening, when owner Ramiz Dani created the original location that still stands in the same spot on Lefferts Boulevard to this day. Dani passed away in 2000, but his legacy lives on with his longtime friend Andre Cupi, who is still a cook there today, making their extraordinarily popular pizza creations. There is so much experience in Dani's kitchen that the staff recalls the days when a slice of pizza and a drink totaled 25 cents for customers.
Seven decades later, Dani's still pleases locals with its straightforward menu of pizza pies that would give Philadelphia's renowned pizzerias a run for their money. Salads and Antipasto are flanked on the menu by classic appetizers like garlic bread and mozzarella sticks. A slice can also be paired with some starters, like the baked clams or clams on a half-shell. Then it's time for the main event, and two types of pizza are the unanimous favorites at Dani's. Their pesto pizza slice is very highly acclaimed and highly recommended, but it's the super sweet red tomato sauce that makes this an iconic.
The mystery of Dani's sweet sauce remains
Visitors who try the extra-sweet red tomato sauce pizza at Dani's are left wondering how the kitchen obtains this level of sweetness. One reviewer said it almost matched the sugar level of fountain soda, while some speculate that it's simply an extra large dose of baking sugar that cuts the acidity and produces that amazing taste. There's even a population of food critics and influencers that think it's strawberries being added to the sauce. Despite what it is, the general consensus is love for this addicting and sugary sweet sauce that keeps Dani's House of Pizza busy every day.
As for a more official answer, Dani's staff are fairly quiet about the secret recipe or ingredient(s) that create this locally loved pizza sauce, so let your imagination run wild as you enjoy a slice or two. One suggestion that staff and locals offer visitors is to grab a side of sweet tomato sauce with a pesto pizza slice for the flavor combination you never knew you needed.