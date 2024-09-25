Philadelphia Is Home To The Iconic Pizzeria Named As One Of The Best In The Whole World
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, isn't just a place for American history enthusiasts to visit. What you might not realize is that the Keystone State's largest city is also one of the most underrated food destinations in the country. Although you can't go wrong ordering a cheesesteak, there's another dish in Philadelphia, also known as the most walkable city in the United States, that's a must-eat: pizza. Or, more specifically, the pie sold at Pizzeria Beddia. Located in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, the eatery has amassed wide acclaim throughout the years. Notably, it was named the 13th best pizzeria in the world by the 50 Top Pizza World awards in 2024, while Time called it one of the world's greatest places to eat in 2019.
Pizzeria Beddia is the brainchild of Joe Beddia, a Pennsylvania native who formerly worked in the beer industry before opening his now-iconic establishment in 2013. In its early years, Pizzeria Beddia was a small-scale takeout operation; in fact, a 2015 article from Bon Appétit states that Beddia was producing "the best pizza in America" in a building that was only 300 square feet.
To further cement its status as one of the best pizza places in the world, Pizzeria Beddia, which expanded in 2019, is not only beloved by culinary experts but also by countless reviewers on Yelp and Tripadvisor. The eatery has high ratings on both platforms, and it's not hard to see why.
Pies and more are available at Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia
So what's the key to Pizzeria Beddia's delicious, world-famous 16-inch pies? First and foremost, the expertly fermented dough, which contains extra-virgin oil amongst other ingredients. In addition, the restaurant uses New Jersey tomatoes in its sauce, with Joe Beddia explaining to Pizza Quest with Peter Reinhart, "They're sweet with good tomato flavor and they're grown close by." With that in mind, the pies on the pizzeria's menu are pretty straightforward, featuring mozzarella cheese and a choice of toppings like Sicilian anchovies, pickled chiles, pepperoni, roasted onion, and more. Note that Pizzeria Beddia does not allow you to order a pizza with half toppings.
They also have seasonal and specialty pizzas, such as Pizza Arrabbiata "Angry." Several Yelp users raved about this specific pie, with one individual saying, "It was absolutely delightful from the fresh mozzarella, to the flavorful sauce and peppers, bursting with the right amount of spiciness. This pizza is the perfect mix of crispy, thin, and spicy." At the time of this writing, pie prices start at $24.
However, pizza is not the only item on the menu. Pizzeria Beddia also has small plates like judion beans, described by a Yelp reviewer as "super meaty beans that are well-seasoned and creamy." The restaurant also serves roasted veggies, tomato pie, and other side dishes. For dessert, Pizzeria Beddia offers soft serve in two flavors: sweet cream and espresso. Diners can even pair their ice cream with liqueur for an added kick. On top of all of this, Pizzeria Beddia is also known for its natural wine selection, some of which can be purchased by the bottle.
Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia offers a unique dining experience
If you want to dine at Pizzeria Beddia, here's what you need to know for your next trip to Philadelphia. Although walk-ins are welcome, it's advised to make a reservation on Resy. This guarantees your chosen preference regarding indoor or outdoor seating. You can also opt to order a pizza online for pickup. Needless to say, Pizzeria Beddia is now a far cry from its humble beginnings, including what the eatery has dubbed the Hoagie Room. At the time of this writing, guests can book this space, which accommodates a maximum of six people, for two hours; the reservation will set you back $450 (excluding taxes).
Diners who book this experience are presented with various dishes and delights, including the eponymous hoagies, along with pizza, a cocktail, and more. Keep in mind that hoagies are not served at Pizzeria Beddia outside of the Hoagie Room, nor are the dishes gluten-free. That said, Yelp users say that diners can expect everything from a tuna to an Italian hoagie. "They are versions of classics, and constructed to perfection," stated one reviewer. If you have a birthday or other celebration, Pizzeria Beddia also offers a two-hour pizza party for a maximum of 24 guests. If interested, you can contact Pizzeria Beddia via email, which is listed on their website.
