Philadelphia Is Home To The Iconic Pizzeria Named As One Of The Best In The Whole World

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, isn't just a place for American history enthusiasts to visit. What you might not realize is that the Keystone State's largest city is also one of the most underrated food destinations in the country. Although you can't go wrong ordering a cheesesteak, there's another dish in Philadelphia, also known as the most walkable city in the United States, that's a must-eat: pizza. Or, more specifically, the pie sold at Pizzeria Beddia. Located in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, the eatery has amassed wide acclaim throughout the years. Notably, it was named the 13th best pizzeria in the world by the 50 Top Pizza World awards in 2024, while Time called it one of the world's greatest places to eat in 2019.

Pizzeria Beddia is the brainchild of Joe Beddia, a Pennsylvania native who formerly worked in the beer industry before opening his now-iconic establishment in 2013. In its early years, Pizzeria Beddia was a small-scale takeout operation; in fact, a 2015 article from Bon Appétit states that Beddia was producing "the best pizza in America" in a building that was only 300 square feet.

To further cement its status as one of the best pizza places in the world, Pizzeria Beddia, which expanded in 2019, is not only beloved by culinary experts but also by countless reviewers on Yelp and Tripadvisor. The eatery has high ratings on both platforms, and it's not hard to see why.