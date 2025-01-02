An Unexpected Western Destination Takes The Crown For Best Pizza City In The Country
Very few things will stop a New Yorker or a fellow Illinoisan from bragging about their cheesy pizza scene, and it might just take a Colorado local to do so. That's right, there's a new "Pie Boss" in town, and according to a 2024 study by the Real Estate website Clever on the "Best Pizza Cities in America," Manhattan and Chicago didn't even rank in the Top 3. Denver, Colorado, however — already known as America's craft beer capital — has taken on this new title, beating out Detroit as a reigning champion for two years in a row. Denver is also home to America's largest airport with some of the best food options — and now we know why.
The ranking looked at the 50 largest metro areas in the country, using a variety of metrics. They had 1,000 Americans take a survey on the food item's reputation, looking at restaurant ratings, search engine trends, and even pricing of the 'za's. The survey even revealed that 43% of Americans prefer its gooey goodness over a traditional greasy burger, so this poll is serious business for the foodies reading.
How Denver came to be the pizza champion
The Mile High City has proven that it's more than just a nickname. The metropolis truly goes the extra mile in national rankings, too. So, how did this destination come so far in beating out known hotspots for things as simple as pizza? First, locals have a passion for finding the nearest pizza spots and researching options. Denver had the most online search interest for pan pizza out of all 50 states, which is the former reigning champ's pizza specialty — so, it's safe to say Denver outranked Detroit at their own culinary game in 2024.
On average, their prices for a large pie are pretty affordable, averaging $16.29, whereas some places, like Los Angeles, have a large pizza price average of over $25. Furthermore, Yelp reviewers love Denver's pizza, giving many restaurants glowing reviews above 4-star ratings.
Denver is all-encompassing of the Italian specialty and includes the Americanized versions on the block, too. From Naples to Sicily, you can find coal-fired to oven-baked dishes all over town — and when you order a pepperoni pizza, unlike in Italy, you'll get the meat slices instead of peppers. On the American front, there are New York pizzerias, such as Brooklyn's Finest Pizza, and deep-dish Chicago-style pizzerias, like Giordano's. Lastly, they have award-winning restaurants, like Blue Pan Pizza, serving up Detroit's finest all the way across the country.
The legendary Colorado Mountain Pie
Chicago specializes in deep-dish pies, New York focuses on thin-crust slices, and Detroit is known for pan pizza. Have no fear, Colorado is here, and their version of pizza is not only turning frowns upside down but even a New Yorkers' loyalty to a Denver love story. Mountain Pies were created in the early 1970s by the local chain Beau Jo's. The iconic pizza style has a thick, hand-rolled edge crust made with honey instead of sugar to the dough, and it's even encouraged to use it as a drizzle on top.
In fact, the original creator of the pie makes the dough from honey locally sourced from the Rocky Mountains. However, according to Clever's study, honey isn't quite the most popular topping, which is why Beau Jo's makes it a secret ingredient in their dough — nobody will ever know!
Many people say the Mountain Pies are a delicious treat after a long day skiing or hiking in the mountains. While Denver is the perfect match between cityscapes and outdoorsy trails, your long day of adventure could end with a warm, stringy slice of mouthwatering pizza.