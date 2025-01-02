An Unexpected Western Destination Takes The Crown For Best Pizza City In The Country

The Mile High City has proven that it's more than just a nickname. The metropolis truly goes the extra mile in national rankings, too. So, how did this destination come so far in beating out known hotspots for things as simple as pizza? First, locals have a passion for finding the nearest pizza spots and researching options. Denver had the most online search interest for pan pizza out of all 50 states, which is the former reigning champ's pizza specialty — so, it's safe to say Denver outranked Detroit at their own culinary game in 2024.

On average, their prices for a large pie are pretty affordable, averaging $16.29, whereas some places, like Los Angeles, have a large pizza price average of over $25. Furthermore, Yelp reviewers love Denver's pizza, giving many restaurants glowing reviews above 4-star ratings.

Denver is all-encompassing of the Italian specialty and includes the Americanized versions on the block, too. From Naples to Sicily, you can find coal-fired to oven-baked dishes all over town — and when you order a pepperoni pizza, unlike in Italy, you'll get the meat slices instead of peppers. On the American front, there are New York pizzerias, such as Brooklyn's Finest Pizza, and deep-dish Chicago-style pizzerias, like Giordano's. Lastly, they have award-winning restaurants, like Blue Pan Pizza, serving up Detroit's finest all the way across the country.