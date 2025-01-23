Maine's Mouth-Watering Oyster Trail Is An Interactive Guide For Tasting The Freshest Local Seafood
Every traveler has a reason why they go to a certain place — it could be the art, the history, or, more importantly, the food. And if you're an ocean lover, you are probably looking for a vacation that also includes a ton of fresh seafood. Luckily, there are many places around the United States where you can enjoy fresh seafood, especially oysters. The west coast has Washington's Hood Canal, which is famous for its oysters, but back east, you can't do better than the fresh shellfish you can get in Maine. If you're particularly passionate about mollusks, you should plan a trip along the Maine Oyster Trail.
The Maine Oyster Trails runs up and down Maine's Atlantic coastline, including the regions of the Maine Beaches, DownEast, Acadia, Greater Portland, Casco Bay, MidCoast, and Islands. There are over 3,500 miles of coastline to explore in Maine, so travelers can customize and make their trip as long (or as short) as they like, depending on their interests.
Although you can go on the trail any time during the year, spring through fall is generally the busiest time for oyster farms since oysters are more abundant and ready for harvest. You are also likely to get better-tasting oysters in the fall. You can visit over 75 businesses across many towns along the Maine Oyster Trail, from Kittery and Old Orchard Beach in the south to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park in the north. Naturally, the best way to explore the Maine Oyster Trail is by driving, so you can go from place to place with ease and convenience.
The Maine Oyster Trail takes you along Maine's beautiful coastline for delicious oysters
Anyone can go on a self-guided tour of the Maine Oyster Trail, but the easiest way to plan your trip is to use the interactive map and trip planner on the Maine Oyster Trail website. The trip planner allows you to explore businesses based on the region and type of experience you want. All you have to do is add a location to your itinerary map, and the planner will give you the best route to hit up all the places you'd like to visit. Once you've finalized the plan, you can send the itinerary to yourself and start making reservations (if needed) for all the spots you intend to visit. While some people would prefer to stay in one region, you can also challenge yourself to tour multiple trail regions. Depending on how many places you visit, you could earn products and swag through the trail's Oyster Passport.
There is also a lot of variety in terms of the types of experiences you can have on the trail. Some businesses are working oyster farms that are open to tour reservations. This is an immersive option for people who want to learn more about the process of oyster farming firsthand. Some oyster farms also offer boat and kayak tours. If you want all the deliciousness of oysters without all the work, the Maine Oyster Trail lists some of the best raw bars and shuck trucks in the state. For people who prefer to get supplies and shuck their own oysters at home or enjoy a picnic, you can also add markets to your trip. You can even enjoy the great outdoors at Acadia National Park, a postcard-worthy park with plenty of coastal views and scenery.
Other things to do in coastal Maine if you love everything about the great outdoors
Of course, there are more things to do in coastal Maine besides eat. In the Maine Beaches region, you're bound to find an adorable seaside town that is a paradise for swimming, paddling, fishing, and searching for the perfect lobster roll (but, naturally, you can find lobster all along the coast). If you want a sandy summer getaway by the water, this region is perfect. Portland and Casco Bay, for example, are home to many tourist-friendly towns — with oysters galore — like Cape Elizabeth, Yarmouth, and Freeport. Plus, the city of Portland is full of art museums, historical sites, shopping districts, and excellent restaurants if you're looking to enjoy a more urban setting at some point during your trip.
Further north, the Midcoast and Islands region is not only the quintessential destination to find legendary oysters and quaint coastal towns, but it's also one of the best places to enjoy nature. You can hike to Mount Battie or visit the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. If you're looking to be one with the sea, you can book excursions on a windjammer or schooner. The MidCoast is home to Camden, Boothbay Harbor, and Rockland, and, of course, the DownEast and Acadia region is home to Acadia National Park, Cadillac Mountain, and Bar Harbor — so you can enjoy a vibrant downtown full of art galleries and restaurants and also escape into the great outdoors for plenty of hiking, cycling, kayaking, and more. If you're planning a trip to the northeast, check out our guide on the best time of year to visit Maine based on your interests.