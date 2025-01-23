Maine's Mouth-Watering Oyster Trail Is An Interactive Guide For Tasting The Freshest Local Seafood

Every traveler has a reason why they go to a certain place — it could be the art, the history, or, more importantly, the food. And if you're an ocean lover, you are probably looking for a vacation that also includes a ton of fresh seafood. Luckily, there are many places around the United States where you can enjoy fresh seafood, especially oysters. The west coast has Washington's Hood Canal, which is famous for its oysters, but back east, you can't do better than the fresh shellfish you can get in Maine. If you're particularly passionate about mollusks, you should plan a trip along the Maine Oyster Trail.

The Maine Oyster Trails runs up and down Maine's Atlantic coastline, including the regions of the Maine Beaches, DownEast, Acadia, Greater Portland, Casco Bay, MidCoast, and Islands. There are over 3,500 miles of coastline to explore in Maine, so travelers can customize and make their trip as long (or as short) as they like, depending on their interests.

Although you can go on the trail any time during the year, spring through fall is generally the busiest time for oyster farms since oysters are more abundant and ready for harvest. You are also likely to get better-tasting oysters in the fall. You can visit over 75 businesses across many towns along the Maine Oyster Trail, from Kittery and Old Orchard Beach in the south to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park in the north. Naturally, the best way to explore the Maine Oyster Trail is by driving, so you can go from place to place with ease and convenience.