An Unexpected, Tiny South Dakota Town Is America's 'Window To The West' For Its Ideal Location And Charm

Outdoor adventures are easy to come by in South Dakota, as its landscape is dotted with plateaus, plains, mountains, and more than a few lakes. You'll even find a scenic mineral hot spring in South Dakota, giving you a peaceful way to unwind after a day spent exploring. And if you're looking to experience the diversity of South Dakota's landscapes, the tiny town of Wall is an excellent home base. Wall is improbably small with just 650 residents, yet it's within striking distance of both Badlands National Park and Black Hills National Forest — making it an unexpectedly great place for your South Dakota getaway.

Often called the "Window to the West," Wall serves as an excellent hub for all South Dakota has to offer. Badlands National Park is a mere 8-mile drive from town, while the Black Hills are less than two hours away. Its charming downtown is shockingly vibrant considering the town's population, though a constant flow of adventure-seekers has turned it into a destination in its own right. That makes Wall the perfect spot to relax after a day in the wilderness, as you'll have all the creature comforts right at the tips of your fingers.