An Unexpected, Tiny South Dakota Town Is America's 'Window To The West' For Its Ideal Location And Charm
Outdoor adventures are easy to come by in South Dakota, as its landscape is dotted with plateaus, plains, mountains, and more than a few lakes. You'll even find a scenic mineral hot spring in South Dakota, giving you a peaceful way to unwind after a day spent exploring. And if you're looking to experience the diversity of South Dakota's landscapes, the tiny town of Wall is an excellent home base. Wall is improbably small with just 650 residents, yet it's within striking distance of both Badlands National Park and Black Hills National Forest — making it an unexpectedly great place for your South Dakota getaway.
Often called the "Window to the West," Wall serves as an excellent hub for all South Dakota has to offer. Badlands National Park is a mere 8-mile drive from town, while the Black Hills are less than two hours away. Its charming downtown is shockingly vibrant considering the town's population, though a constant flow of adventure-seekers has turned it into a destination in its own right. That makes Wall the perfect spot to relax after a day in the wilderness, as you'll have all the creature comforts right at the tips of your fingers.
Wall is a gateway to the Black Hills and Badlands National Park
Despite its small size, Wall is visited by around 2 million tourists every year, many of whom are there to enjoy the Black Hills and Badlands. The town is just minutes from the Pinnacles Entrance Station of Badlands National Park, and the region is a hotbed for outdoor activities. Pinnacles Overlook is the first big stop you should make, as it's just beyond the entrance and grants expansive views of jagged rock formations consuming most of the desert landscape. Venture further east to find iconic hikes such as the short and scenic The Door Trail and the Medicine Root and Castle Trail Loop — which takes you to vistas overlooking the White River Valley and its various mineral beds.
The Black Hills National Forest isn't quite as close as the Badlands, but it's worth the drive. Its greenery and mountains are a dramatic departure from the canyons and sharp cliffs just outside Wall, and you'll find lengthy trails here that give you plenty of ways to stretch your legs. The forest spans 1.2 million acres throughout South Dakota and Wyoming, though travelers from Wall should consider exploring Buzzard's Roost. The path features stunning views of a limestone summit, and multiple offshoot trails support both hiking and mountain biking. For something more advanced, try hiking up 1,400 feet on the 7-mile Black Elk Peak Loop to reach the highest point in South Dakota.
Wall Drug Store and other Wall attractions
Though its exterior isn't quite as spectacular as another one of South Dakota's most fun roadside attractions, Wall Drug Store is a must-visit if you're staying in the small town. No longer just a drug store, the shop is housed in a mind-bogglingly large 76,000-square-foot building and offers food, souvenirs, and even a pharmacy museum. There's also a Jackalope statue nearby that has become something of a local hotspot for selfies and photographs.
If you've worked up an appetite after a day of exploration, check out Salty Steer. Featuring a rustic, Wild West aesthetic with a few modern touches, its unique vibe makes it a great place to recharge with a juicy steak or oversized burger. Before or after your meal, consider popping into the National Grasslands Visitor Center — just a few steps from Salty Steer. It's a great way to learn more about the local wildlife and explore a few small exhibits.
There are a handful of different options for accommodations in Wall — but don't expect anything as luxurious as this wild underwater hotel suite with aquarium views. Instead, you'll find several campgrounds or quaint hotels that put you within walking distance of downtown. Hansen Inn & Cabins is a popular choice, as it's located a block away from the Wall Drug Store. For camping, consider looking into various boondocking options around Badlands National Park or staying in town at Sleepy Hollow Campground and RV Park.