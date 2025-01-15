'One Of South Dakota's Most Fun Stops' Is A Giant, Free-To-Visit Roadside Folk-Art Palace
Natural wonders abound in South Dakota, as the state is home to the scenic Black Hills with a unique hot springs destination, along with one of the Midwest's artsiest cities full of parks, trails, and waterfalls. Aside from South Dakota's natural allure, there are a few roadside attractions that are hard to pass up. One such sight is the aptly named Corn Palace — a monolithic museum dedicated to all things corn. American travel bloggers Steve and Noelle recommend visiting this unique feature on their website, saying, "It's one of South Dakota's most fun stops."
The Corn Palace can be found in the town of Mitchell, just off Interstate 90, about 73 miles from Sioux Falls. The quirky shrine got its start way back in the late 1800s when Mitchell officials were looking for ways to grow their town beyond its 3,000 residents. Inspired by corn festivals taking place in Iowa and the nearby town of Plankinton, Mitchell set out to craft what would become the Corn Palace. After a few different renovations, the World's Only Corn Palace seen today was officially completed in 1921. It's one of the strangest attractions in the country, and it's become something of a bucket list item for travelers seeking weird destinations around the globe.
Visiting the Corn Palace in Mitchell
The World's Only Corn Palace is open year-round, and admission is entirely free. It's the busiest between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and while you'll have to contend with crowds, this is also the best time to plan your trip. In this period, the Corn Palace is redecorated with fresh corn, showcasing a new theme every year. All the palace's walls are covered in stunning murals composed of little more than natural grasses and corn of different shades. It's truly a sight to behold.
As one of the most unique roadside stops in America, the Corn Palace is a sprawling complex with plenty of exhibits and artwork to explore, but the annual festivals truly make it shine. The most notable is the Corn Palace Festival. Held every August, it's a celebration of the growing and harvest season, featuring live entertainment and other corn-related festivities. You'll also find Farmer's Markets during the summer, so be sure to check out the schedule to see if you can align your trip with one of these popular events. While visiting Corn Palace is free, some events require the purchase of tickets.
Searching for a unique venue for your next big event? The Corn Palace is actually available to rent. There are a few restrictions to hosting a party in the building, but with various room sizes and capacities, it could be a quirky way to celebrate your next special occasion.
Other things to do in Mitchell
There's no denying the wild allure of Corn Palace, but it's not likely you'll spend more than a few hours wandering its corn-cobbed halls. That means you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of Mitchell and its surroundings — and there's a surprisingly wealth of activities at your disposal. The Prehistoric Indian Village is a local favorite, as what was once a village is now an archaeological dig site and museum. Visiting the museum lets you view historic hunting tools and shelter construction techniques, and children will even have the chance to dig for a free arrowhead.
For outdoor adventures, head north to Lake Mitchell's hiking and biking trails. You'll spot a small parking lot on the lake's western edge that provides easy access to various trails and fishing spots. Lake Mitchell is also home to a campground if you'd rather sleep out in nature than at a local hotel.
Don't want to venture far from the Corn Palace? Take a stroll through downtown Mitchell. Its streets are lined with local shops such as Einstein's Vintage Clothing and Second Impression Palace Antique Mall, along with enticing restaurants like the Depot and the Back 40 Taphouse Grill. Down by the Depot, you'll spot Dry Run Creek Park with its walking paths, skatepark, and grassy fields. If you're visiting during winter, you'll see why Mitchell is one of America's best Christmas towns, too.