'One Of South Dakota's Most Fun Stops' Is A Giant, Free-To-Visit Roadside Folk-Art Palace

The World's Only Corn Palace is open year-round, and admission is entirely free. It's the busiest between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and while you'll have to contend with crowds, this is also the best time to plan your trip. In this period, the Corn Palace is redecorated with fresh corn, showcasing a new theme every year. All the palace's walls are covered in stunning murals composed of little more than natural grasses and corn of different shades. It's truly a sight to behold.

As one of the most unique roadside stops in America, the Corn Palace is a sprawling complex with plenty of exhibits and artwork to explore, but the annual festivals truly make it shine. The most notable is the Corn Palace Festival. Held every August, it's a celebration of the growing and harvest season, featuring live entertainment and other corn-related festivities. You'll also find Farmer's Markets during the summer, so be sure to check out the schedule to see if you can align your trip with one of these popular events. While visiting Corn Palace is free, some events require the purchase of tickets.

Searching for a unique venue for your next big event? The Corn Palace is actually available to rent. There are a few restrictions to hosting a party in the building, but with various room sizes and capacities, it could be a quirky way to celebrate your next special occasion.