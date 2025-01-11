Dubai's Wildly Luxurious Underwater Hotel Suite Offers Mesmerizing Floor-To-Ceiling Aquarium Views
Dubai is a travel destination of never-ending contrasts: In the sweltering summer, temperatures soar to 105 degrees, yet you can learn to ski (indoors) and interact with penguins. You can visit ancient Bronze Age settlements and modern marvels like the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, all in one day. You can enjoy budget-friendly eats, like Indian thali or Lebanese grill, for next to nothing while also dishing out hundreds of dollars for a meal at one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants.
If you are looking for upscale fine dining and a luxurious stay in the "City of Gold," look no further than Atlantis, The Palm. There aren't enough superlatives in the English language to describe this breathtaking, 22-storey property sprawling across 116 acres of prime beachfront. It was the first resort to open on Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's exclusive artificial islands formed by dredging sand from the floors of the Arabian and Persian Gulfs. As its name suggests, this human-made archipelago has been shaped into an exquisite 17-frond palm tree. It houses many of the city's top luxury hotels, including a sister property, Atlantis The Royal, an unbelievably lavish beach resort ranked among the 10 best in the world.
Unsurprisingly, Atlantis, The Palm is ocean-themed; its façade is soft pink, the color of a precious coral — and from a distance, the crescent-shaped property appears to be rising from the depths of the Arabian Sea, a sunken city emerging from the deep like its ill-fated namesake. Indeed, from the interior décor to the impressive on-site aquarium, everything here is designed to submerge you into a wondrous waterscape. And there's no better way to deep-dive into the oceanic theme than to book one of the two world-renowned Underwater Suites for an exceptional stay with mesmerizing views.
Staying in the Underwater Suite at Atlantis, The Palm
The two-level, 1,776-square-foot Underwater Suite is both the ocean-lover and serenity-seeker's dream come true. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow you up-close viewing of the 65,000-plus marine animals in the Ambassador Lagoon, one of the exhibits in the Lost Chambers Aquarium and the largest open-air aquarium in both the Middle East and Africa. The suite comes with a private elevator and a 24-hour personal butler to attend to your every need. Start your morning with breakfast in your high-ceilinged lounge as the sun dapples the room with light. After a day of exploring, enjoy a glass of wine and a rejuvenating soak from your marble bathtub as you watch schools of tropical fish, from giant groupers to tiny blue damsels, swim by. At night, jump into your king bed and observe the nocturnal predators — manta and eagle rays, as well as whitetip, gray reef, and zebra sharks — come alive. Fall asleep to the soothing sounds of water lapping against the glass.
When you're ready to leave your luxurious room, head to Aquaventure Waterpark for thrilling slides or a relaxing day by the pool. In the Ambassador Lagoon, you can book an Aquatrek, snorkel, or dive alongside the majestic creatures that call this aquarium home. The mythical city of Atlantis has been recreated at the bottom, which you can explore with a guide. For an exceptional aquatic experience, sign up for a Predator Dive, where you can hand-feed rays and sharks and see these incredible hunters up close.
For a dinner to remember, try Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen And Bar, which serves up British classics with a modern spin and has live entertainment on weekends. Or, to continue your ocean-inspired adventure, head to Ossiano, an underwater immersive Michelin-starred restaurant with aquarium views.
How to visit Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai
A stay at the Underwater Suite can be booked through the resort's website, but only two are available, so you should book your aquatic stay well in advance. The prices vary significantly depending on the day of week, month, promotions offered, and other factors. On average, the nightly rate for a stay in the suite ranges from $6,000 to nearly $11,000.
Getting to Dubai from the U.S. is fairly straightforward, as several cities have direct flights, including New York, Dallas, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, and more. You will likely be flying with Emirates, Etihad Airways, or United Airlines. If you're flying on Emirates, head to the Dubai airport a few hours early to enjoy the largest first class lounge in the world — you can simply pay to enter if you're not a member or don't want to fork over the thousands of dollars required for a first class ticket. To enter the United Arab Emirates, passport holders from the U.S. and 81 other countries can get a 30-day visa on arrival. Make sure that your passport does not expire within six months of your arrival date and that you have an exit ticket.
When planning your trip, keep in mind that the summer is considered off-season (and prices are often lower), but the temperatures are scorching hot — it is the desert, after all. Therefore, a visit to Dubai in the winter is recommended if you can't handle the heat and if you're looking to avoid the Christmas tourist crush in a destination that doesn't celebrate this holiday. In the winter months, you'll experience pleasant weather with daily temperatures of 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit — make sure to bring a jacket, as nights can be surprisingly chilly.