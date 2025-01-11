Dubai's Wildly Luxurious Underwater Hotel Suite Offers Mesmerizing Floor-To-Ceiling Aquarium Views

Dubai is a travel destination of never-ending contrasts: In the sweltering summer, temperatures soar to 105 degrees, yet you can learn to ski (indoors) and interact with penguins. You can visit ancient Bronze Age settlements and modern marvels like the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, all in one day. You can enjoy budget-friendly eats, like Indian thali or Lebanese grill, for next to nothing while also dishing out hundreds of dollars for a meal at one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants.

If you are looking for upscale fine dining and a luxurious stay in the "City of Gold," look no further than Atlantis, The Palm. There aren't enough superlatives in the English language to describe this breathtaking, 22-storey property sprawling across 116 acres of prime beachfront. It was the first resort to open on Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's exclusive artificial islands formed by dredging sand from the floors of the Arabian and Persian Gulfs. As its name suggests, this human-made archipelago has been shaped into an exquisite 17-frond palm tree. It houses many of the city's top luxury hotels, including a sister property, Atlantis The Royal, an unbelievably lavish beach resort ranked among the 10 best in the world.

Unsurprisingly, Atlantis, The Palm is ocean-themed; its façade is soft pink, the color of a precious coral — and from a distance, the crescent-shaped property appears to be rising from the depths of the Arabian Sea, a sunken city emerging from the deep like its ill-fated namesake. Indeed, from the interior décor to the impressive on-site aquarium, everything here is designed to submerge you into a wondrous waterscape. And there's no better way to deep-dive into the oceanic theme than to book one of the two world-renowned Underwater Suites for an exceptional stay with mesmerizing views.