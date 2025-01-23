The Hawaiian Airport With The Least Crowded Flights In America Is A Mellow Entry To The Islands
Hoping for an extra seat on that flight? The safest bet may be to fly out of a less crowded airport. Luckily, we know where your best chances lie, and it just so happens to be a gorgeous Hawaiian destination.
LendingTree, a marketplace connecting lenders and borrowers, conducted a study in 2024 to uncover the most and least crowded airports. It determined this by comparing the number of available seats to the number of passengers on outbound flights. Kahului Airport (OGG) was deemed the airport with the least crowded flights, with only 70.6% flight occupancy. OGG is located in Kahului, Maui, and is the main airport on this Hawaiian island. It has only two runways and limited flights, which may be why it's not crowded. Moreover, Maui sees only a fraction of the visitors of Oahu, helping to keep crowds to a minimum. And while some incredible airlines fly to Hawaii, the ones heading to OGG don't appear as busy as others.
Overall, Hawaii has a solid reputation in the airline industry, with the neighboring island of Oahu boasting the title of the best airport in America for winter travel. But if you're heading to Maui, Kahului Airport is the way to go. Not only is it a mellow airport, but flying into OGG comes with some serious psychological and financial benefits.
The benefits of flying into Kahului Airport
If it's your first time flying to the Aloha State, our Hawaii travel guide can help you out. But if you plan to visit Maui, we'll cut to the chase: Fly into and out of Kahului Airport. As Maui's primary airport, OGG welcomes flights from other Hawaiian islands as well as the mainland. The other two options on the island are small commuter airports that will cost you far more. Plus, unless you have a private jet, OGG is the most convenient airport in Maui to fly through when island hopping.
Besides being the logical choice, Kahului Airport sets a positive tone for one's vacation. Traveling can be stressful, and when you get to your destination, you want to relax as quickly as possible. Luckily, OGG's open-air design means passengers are immediately greeted by Maui's lush landscape and fresh air. The fact that it's not crowded also helps travelers feel more at ease upon landing. Expect shorter lines, more parking, and an overall mellower vibe. And hey, what better way to embrace Hawaii's laid-back, natural lifestyle than to experience it from the second you arrive?
Other parts of the island, like Hana or Kaanapali, can be a bit of a drive from OGG. But, generally speaking, it's still more cost effective to fly into Kahului. Besides OGG's cheaper flights, it also has less expensive car rentals compared to the other airports on the island. Unless you plan to stay near your hotel, you'll need a vehicle to get around, so rent a car at this calm airport and enjoy a scenic drive to your accommodation.