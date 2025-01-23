The Hawaiian Airport With The Least Crowded Flights In America Is A Mellow Entry To The Islands

Hoping for an extra seat on that flight? The safest bet may be to fly out of a less crowded airport. Luckily, we know where your best chances lie, and it just so happens to be a gorgeous Hawaiian destination.

LendingTree, a marketplace connecting lenders and borrowers, conducted a study in 2024 to uncover the most and least crowded airports. It determined this by comparing the number of available seats to the number of passengers on outbound flights. Kahului Airport (OGG) was deemed the airport with the least crowded flights, with only 70.6% flight occupancy. OGG is located in Kahului, Maui, and is the main airport on this Hawaiian island. It has only two runways and limited flights, which may be why it's not crowded. Moreover, Maui sees only a fraction of the visitors of Oahu, helping to keep crowds to a minimum. And while some incredible airlines fly to Hawaii, the ones heading to OGG don't appear as busy as others.

Overall, Hawaii has a solid reputation in the airline industry, with the neighboring island of Oahu boasting the title of the best airport in America for winter travel. But if you're heading to Maui, Kahului Airport is the way to go. Not only is it a mellow airport, but flying into OGG comes with some serious psychological and financial benefits.