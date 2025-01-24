If You Live In This Popular California City, Hotel Booking Sites Might Overcharge You

Have you noticed hotel prices change depending on your physical location when booking? You're not crazy, nor are you a conspiracy theorist; price discrimination is a real thing. And if you live in certain locations — including a popular California city — you may be a target.

In an investigative piece, an SFGATE journalist conducted a price comparison for various hotels. They focused on the same rooms and time period, using search engines such as Booking.com, Kayak, Expedia, Hotels.com, and Trivago. However, the independent variable was that they searched from multiple locations and browsers simultaneously. The result? Those browsing from the San Francisco Bay Area were consistently quoted higher prices than those in Kansas City or Phoenix, sometimes as much as $500 more per night. San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the United States, and booking sites may assume these consumers have more money and are willing to shell out big bucks when traveling. Whether or not this is true doesn't detract from the fact that these sites are taking advantage of individuals.

So how do booking sites know where you are? It all comes down to your IP address, which stands for "internet protocol." All devices connected to the internet have an IP address, which shares the city, zip code, or area code of where you are connected. Don't worry — it doesn't share your exact location, but the location of your internet provider's closest server. So, if you want to snag better hotel deals, we wouldn't recommend booking from the Bay Area — that is, unless you have a clever workaround.