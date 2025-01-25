An Aussie Waterfront Near The Great Barrier Reef Is A Giant, Free-To-Visit Tropical Playground Paradise

As the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, take advantage of your time in Cairns with a visit to one of the world's greatest natural wonders. One of the finest ways to experience the wild beauty of the Great Barrier Reef is with a guided tour, and this highly-rated snorkeling and diving cruise with Viator is the way to go. Spend the day on a superyacht visiting the best dives in the Great Barrier Reef. Snorkel with colorful parrotfish and whitetip reef sharks at Saxon Reef, and refuel with a good old Australian barbeque before swimming with green sea turtles at Hastings Reef.

Cairns is also renowned for its proximity to the Daintree Rainforest, regarded as the oldest living tropical rainforest in the world. It is protected within Daintree National Park, around 80 miles north of Cairns. Hike along the Dubuji Boardwalk, a 1-mile loop that passes through the famed 180-million-year-old rainforest canopy, mangroves, and a white sand beach. The original custodians of the Daintree Rainforest are the Kuku Yalanji, and there's no better way to explore this beautifully biodiverse area than with an Aboriginal guide.

Walkabout Cultural Adventures offers exceptional tours that dive deep into the history of the rainforest and the cultural connection to the Kuku Yalanji people. The tour also includes throwing a boomerang, swimming in a rainforest stream, and tasting native fruits and medicinal plants — the ultimate introduction to the Daintree Rainforest and Australian Indigenous culture. For similar adventures, head to the uncrowded Tiwi Islands, boasting beautiful coastlines and Indigenous roots.