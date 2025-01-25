An Aussie Waterfront Near The Great Barrier Reef Is A Giant, Free-To-Visit Tropical Playground Paradise
The Australian state of Queensland's diverse landscape is what dreams are made of. From the urban cityscape of Brisbane to the coastal luxury of the Whitsunday Islands (one of Australia's top island getaways), Queensland has it all. Cairns, located in the far northern corner of Queensland, is one of the top destinations on Australia's East Coast. It's the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, the world's oldest rainforest, and some of the best beaches in Australia. In addition to natural wonders, the city boasts a robust arts and culture scene, with spots like the Cairns Art Gallery and Rusty's Market, which features ultra-fresh produce, food stalls, and handicrafts.
One of the city's best-loved areas is the Esplanade in the central business district, a scenic promenade overlooking the water with various recreational offerings, from playgrounds to outdoor gyms. The Esplanade's most popular attraction is the Lagoon, a 52,000-square-foot pool with pristine, calm waters patrolled by lifeguards year-round. Discover the best place to take a dip in Cairns at the Esplanade Lagoon.
Relax at the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon
The Esplanade Lagoon is a tropical paradise at the core of the bustling Cairns. This stunning public waterhole is free to use and offers spectacular views over the Trinity Inlet, whose waters are used to fill this massive saltwater pool. With tranquil swimming conditions year-round, this is the perfect spot to unwind and sprawl out on the artificial beach's soft white sands and soak in the Australian sun. The Lagoon is well-equipped for a relaxing day out, with bathrooms, changing facilities, a café, and shaded picnic areas with grills so you can "throw another shrimp on the barbie."
In between swimming and sunbathing, you can practice your spikes and serves at the Esplanade's beach volleyball courts, test your strength at the outdoor bouldering park, or show off your kickflips at the skate plaza. The Esplanade also boasts 1.5 miles of walking paths for the ultimate afternoon stroll with coastal views. If you'd like to do more than just relax and float at the Lagoon, attend a free Aqua Zumba class sponsored by the Cairns Regional Council for a refreshing yet low-impact workout with pool party vibes.
Other adventures near Cairns
As the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, take advantage of your time in Cairns with a visit to one of the world's greatest natural wonders. One of the finest ways to experience the wild beauty of the Great Barrier Reef is with a guided tour, and this highly-rated snorkeling and diving cruise with Viator is the way to go. Spend the day on a superyacht visiting the best dives in the Great Barrier Reef. Snorkel with colorful parrotfish and whitetip reef sharks at Saxon Reef, and refuel with a good old Australian barbeque before swimming with green sea turtles at Hastings Reef.
Cairns is also renowned for its proximity to the Daintree Rainforest, regarded as the oldest living tropical rainforest in the world. It is protected within Daintree National Park, around 80 miles north of Cairns. Hike along the Dubuji Boardwalk, a 1-mile loop that passes through the famed 180-million-year-old rainforest canopy, mangroves, and a white sand beach. The original custodians of the Daintree Rainforest are the Kuku Yalanji, and there's no better way to explore this beautifully biodiverse area than with an Aboriginal guide.
Walkabout Cultural Adventures offers exceptional tours that dive deep into the history of the rainforest and the cultural connection to the Kuku Yalanji people. The tour also includes throwing a boomerang, swimming in a rainforest stream, and tasting native fruits and medicinal plants — the ultimate introduction to the Daintree Rainforest and Australian Indigenous culture. For similar adventures, head to the uncrowded Tiwi Islands, boasting beautiful coastlines and Indigenous roots.