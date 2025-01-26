An Unexpected Eastern State Supposedly Has The Best Hotel Options In The Entire US

If you were to wager a guess at which state had the best hotel options, the obvious assumptions perhaps would be those that have giant tourism industries. Maybe your thoughts jumped to Hawaii, popular with visitors for a lush tropical paradise getaway. Maybe your mind immediately went to New York, where iconic sites in New York City are a major draw for visitors. However, the real answer is an unexpected eastern state that's ready to rival its frequently visited neighbor: New Jersey.

According to a report from researchers at DIPNDIVE, New Jersey won out against other American destinations as the state with the best hotel options. DIPNDIVE took a 3-part research approach to make their determination, measuring overall quality based on Google-Star reviews for hotels available in each of the 50 states (the Star Rating score), as well as luxury hotel availability/density (Luxury Hotel Density score). They also accounted for the average cost-per-night for lodgings in that state (Affordability score), all culminating in a composite score out of 100 for each state.

New Jersey scored an impressive 99.20 out of 100, outranking 2nd place Virginia by over a point. New York, Hawaii, California, and other popular destinations didn't come close to what New Jersey offers in its hotels. What exactly makes the Garden State stand out among its American counterparts for its hotel choices? Here what you need to know about DIPNDIVE's report.