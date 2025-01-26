An Unexpected Eastern State Supposedly Has The Best Hotel Options In The Entire US
If you were to wager a guess at which state had the best hotel options, the obvious assumptions perhaps would be those that have giant tourism industries. Maybe your thoughts jumped to Hawaii, popular with visitors for a lush tropical paradise getaway. Maybe your mind immediately went to New York, where iconic sites in New York City are a major draw for visitors. However, the real answer is an unexpected eastern state that's ready to rival its frequently visited neighbor: New Jersey.
According to a report from researchers at DIPNDIVE, New Jersey won out against other American destinations as the state with the best hotel options. DIPNDIVE took a 3-part research approach to make their determination, measuring overall quality based on Google-Star reviews for hotels available in each of the 50 states (the Star Rating score), as well as luxury hotel availability/density (Luxury Hotel Density score). They also accounted for the average cost-per-night for lodgings in that state (Affordability score), all culminating in a composite score out of 100 for each state.
New Jersey scored an impressive 99.20 out of 100, outranking 2nd place Virginia by over a point. New York, Hawaii, California, and other popular destinations didn't come close to what New Jersey offers in its hotels. What exactly makes the Garden State stand out among its American counterparts for its hotel choices? Here what you need to know about DIPNDIVE's report.
What makes New Jersey's hotels so great?
DIPNDIVE's composite scoring weighs Google Reviews at 40% of the overall score, while luxury density in the state and affordability both make up the remaining 30% each. New Jersey's "Star Rating" score topped the charts, meaning reviews were predominantly positive from Google data. And with 70 hotels classified as 5-stars in the study, it represented one of the highest concentrations of luxury hotels in a single state. A further 382 hotels were identified as 4-star hotels as well, only contributing further to New Jersey's "Luxury Hotel Density" score.
But the availability of luxury accommodations was not the only factor by which New Jersey reigned supreme on the list. Affordability was also a major reason for the Garden State's win. These luxury, 5-star hotels, had a nightly average rate of $288 per night. And budget-friendly hotels, including 2-star offerings, had an extremely reasonable average rate at $78 per night. Meanwhile, 3- and 4-star hotels clocked in at $138 to $167 per night. In comparison when looking at affordability, neighbor New York had a $702 nightly price tag for a five-star hotel, while the average cost of a two-star was nearly double that of New Jersey, at $152 per night. New York ranked 25th on the list, with a score of 41.33.
The other top ranking states in this research may also surprise you. Virginia claimed the second spot with a 98.08 composite score, and Pennsylvania slid into third place with a score of 95.84. Even though the eastern seaboard swept the top positions in DIPNDIVE's research, Colorado comes in fourth place with a respectable 93.89.
Reasons to visit New Jersey
While its proximity to New York City is one major draw to staying in New Jersey, the Garden State has many attractions unto itself that is well worth the visit. From oceanfront getaways to fun night life to historic monuments, New Jersey is packed with attractions that will appeal to a variety of travelers. Take, for example, the Jersey Shore, home to resort cities that boast white sand beaches and idyllic sand dunes. This famous coastline was a haven for Victorian travelers spanning from the light house at Sandy Hook to the southernmost spot of Cape May Point. Destinations like Atlantic City were and are still a major draw to The Shore for its nostalgic resort vibes, harkening back to bygone eras of coastal casinos and boardwalk amusement parks.
Though the beach still proves a popular getaway for many in New Jersey, the state is also home to a number of other attractions, too. The Delaware Water Gap, for instance, is a recreational gem along the Delaware River in western New Jersey, fantastic for hiking, fishing, and camping. Meanwhile the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton Township is an extremely underrated sculpture park that houses an impressive exhibition of stunning statues and monuments. For city slickers, Liberty State Park in Jersey City provides the perfect view of the Manhattan skyline, which includes Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. These sites and activities are just a taste of the Garden State's robust culture, leisure, and arts offerings. You won't be disappointed by either the hotels or the sites in this eastern state.