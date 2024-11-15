New Jersey's Coast Boasts This Resort City With Award-Winning, Free-To-Visit, Spacious Beaches
If you haven't been to the Jersey Shore, you're missing out. Need convincing? There are some stats to prove it, like the fact that New Jersey has 130 miles of sandy coastline and more than 60 distinct beaches to choose from. With those kinds of numbers, there's bound to be a beach town for your budget that aligns with your travel vibes.
One beach in particular nabbed the top spot in USA Today's 2024 list of the 10 best beaches in New Jersey. The spot can be found on the state's southernmost barrier island, complete with five miles of soft white sand that, in some areas, can stretch up to 500 yards wide. Welcome to the expansive — and completely free — beaches of the Wildwoods. In the summer — the peak time to embrace the Northeast's hot, sun-soaked days— you can unwind and catch some rays and waves, or head over to the boardwalk for an added dose of excitement.
Free fun at the Wildwoods
There are several things that set the Wildwoods apart from other Jersey Shore beaches. The major one we've already hit on: that the beaches there are free. Along the state's seemingly endless coastline, only 12 beaches offer free entry. Among other spots, daily beach badge prices sometimes hit double digits, which can get quite pricey, especially for families. The fact that the Wildwoods has four distinct and free sections of beach area — North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Diamond Beach — is kind of a big deal. Another plus? Lugging your beach gear is a thing of the past. For a small fee, hire a beach taxi to bring your umbrellas, chairs, and bags to your ideal coastal spot.
The real beauty of this sandy barrier island lies in its geographical dichotomy. On the northern end of the island, you'll find a bustling seaside amusement park on the expansive boardwalk, full of thrilling rides, classic games, iconic tram cars, and beloved ice cream stands. On the southern tip of the island lies the picturesque Cape May National Wildlife Refuge, which currently protects 11,500 acres of critical habitats, including those that belong to a wide range of bird species.
Where to stay in and around Wildwood
If you're looking to spend most of your time outside and don't need a swanky, five-star hotel, Wildwood has plenty of casual motels that fit the bill and three-star beachfront resorts to designate as your home base. Keep an eye out for accommodations with funky facades featuring the area's quintessential 1950s Americana architectural style, complete with kitschy retro signage.
There are a few unique lodgings in Wildwood, like The Hen Houses, a "micro-resort" with seven themed and specially decorated houses ranging from two to four bedrooms, as well as pet-friendly, retro-chic motels like The Shore House. For a more elevated stay, pop over to the nearby historic town of Cape May. The beach and downtown are packed with endearing Victorian B&Bs and hotels. Stately upscale accommodations can be found anywhere from The Buttonwood and Casablanca to The Harrison and The Hugh. (If the names don't give away the properties' classy charm, the reviews and photos will.)