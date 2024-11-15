New Jersey's Coast Boasts This Resort City With Award-Winning, Free-To-Visit, Spacious Beaches

If you haven't been to the Jersey Shore, you're missing out. Need convincing? There are some stats to prove it, like the fact that New Jersey has 130 miles of sandy coastline and more than 60 distinct beaches to choose from. With those kinds of numbers, there's bound to be a beach town for your budget that aligns with your travel vibes.

One beach in particular nabbed the top spot in USA Today's 2024 list of the 10 best beaches in New Jersey. The spot can be found on the state's southernmost barrier island, complete with five miles of soft white sand that, in some areas, can stretch up to 500 yards wide. Welcome to the expansive — and completely free — beaches of the Wildwoods. In the summer — the peak time to embrace the Northeast's hot, sun-soaked days— you can unwind and catch some rays and waves, or head over to the boardwalk for an added dose of excitement.