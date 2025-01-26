A Cascading Waterfall Near Mount Rainier Is An Underrated Sight With Lush Hiking Trails

If you find yourself near the iconic Mount Rainier in the state of Washington, you could be forgiven for thinking you've been teleported to Switzerland. Between the snow-capped peak and wildflowers in the meadows below, it's just breathtaking. This active volcano that last erupted in 1854 is probably the most recognizable view in the state, and if the outdoors are your thing, this has to be on your bucket list. You can hike part of the 93-mile scenic Wonderland Trail (or all of it if you're really ambitious), but if you're looking for something just as beautiful but less strenuous, we have the spot for you.

Inside the park in the Paradise area, there is a short hike that takes you to the lovely Myrtle Falls. This horsetail waterfall with a 72-foot cascade is a sight to behold on its own, but the view of Mount Rainier in the distance makes it a postcard-worthy spot. Even better? It's less than a half-mile from Paradise Inn, so you can make a whole vacation of it. There are longer trails in the area as well, so there are more incredible views to be had.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the short hike, "We hiked to Myrtle Falls from Paradise Inn at Mount Rainier ... The views of Mount Rainier were beautiful along the way. The falls themselves are beautiful, and there is a footbridge where you can stand to view and take pictures." (It's so romantic that the official Mount Rainier visitors' site gives instructions for stationing a photographer for proposals!)