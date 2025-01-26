A Cascading Waterfall Near Mount Rainier Is An Underrated Sight With Lush Hiking Trails
If you find yourself near the iconic Mount Rainier in the state of Washington, you could be forgiven for thinking you've been teleported to Switzerland. Between the snow-capped peak and wildflowers in the meadows below, it's just breathtaking. This active volcano that last erupted in 1854 is probably the most recognizable view in the state, and if the outdoors are your thing, this has to be on your bucket list. You can hike part of the 93-mile scenic Wonderland Trail (or all of it if you're really ambitious), but if you're looking for something just as beautiful but less strenuous, we have the spot for you.
Inside the park in the Paradise area, there is a short hike that takes you to the lovely Myrtle Falls. This horsetail waterfall with a 72-foot cascade is a sight to behold on its own, but the view of Mount Rainier in the distance makes it a postcard-worthy spot. Even better? It's less than a half-mile from Paradise Inn, so you can make a whole vacation of it. There are longer trails in the area as well, so there are more incredible views to be had.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the short hike, "We hiked to Myrtle Falls from Paradise Inn at Mount Rainier ... The views of Mount Rainier were beautiful along the way. The falls themselves are beautiful, and there is a footbridge where you can stand to view and take pictures." (It's so romantic that the official Mount Rainier visitors' site gives instructions for stationing a photographer for proposals!)
Visiting Myrtle Falls and Paradise Inn
Before you go, you'll need a national park pass. To hike to the falls, you can either start at the Paradise Visitor Center (which has restrooms) or Paradise Inn next door. The entire path to the falls is paved and great for kids. You'll be following the signs for the Skyline Trail or the Golden Gate Trail, and you won't be alone because it's a very popular spot. Myrtle Falls cascades into the Edith Creek gorge, and the aforementioned footbridge is a great spot to stop and stare in awe at what's below you. Then you take a left and head to the viewpoint.
You can, of course, keep going on those trails as well. (The Skyline trail is a 5.7-mile loop with a 1,778-foot gain, or you can connect partway with the Golden Gate trail, which is a 3.8-mile loop with a 1,112-foot gain.) You might see snow, even when the temperature is warm. However, it's hard to access when it's snowed in, so spring, summer, and fall are good times to go, rather than winter. (There can be ticks in the area, so use these clever tips to keep yourself safe.)
Paradise Inn, which is a National Historic Landmark, was built in 1916, and has pretty views of the wildflower meadows and the mountain. It's also the highest-elevation property in the area. Rooms start around $300 a night at the time of this writing, and it's a great place to unplug. In fact, there are no TVs, phones, or wifi. They have a huge lobby with a fireplace with a famous collection of floral lampshades as well. You can get breakfast, lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch there, or visit their cafe for beer, wine, coffee, and ice cream.