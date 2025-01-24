A Secret 'Fairytale-Inspired Cottage' Looks Like A Magical English Garden In Florida's Panhandle

While the Florida panhandle boasts some of America's prettiest white-sand beaches, this region of the Sunshine State hosts many inland treasures as well. Nestled in the state capital of Tallahassee is Lichgate on High Road, a lush 3-acre wonderland with a charming Tudor cottage anchored by a centuries-old live oak tree.

Deemed a "fairytale-inspired cottage" by blogger Christopher Linton, the site was built by Laura Jepsen, a literature professor at the Florida State University. After she came upon the grand live oak tree on High Road in 1956, she bought the land and was inspired to build an English-style cottage there, echoing Henry David Thoreau's cabin at Walden Pond. She named her property Lichgate, which is similar to the Old English term for the gate at the entry of a church graveyard. Laura lived at Lichgate on High Road until her death in 1995, and the home joined the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. Today, the property is privately owned, but the grounds can be explored, including the colossal live oak tree, a labyrinth, and flower gardens.

Lichgate on High Road is located in the heart of Tallahassee, about a 15-minute drive from Tallahassee International Airport. The grounds and gardens of Lichgate are open daily from dawn to dusk with no admission fee, and there is a small parking lot on the property.