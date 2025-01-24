A Secret 'Fairytale-Inspired Cottage' Looks Like A Magical English Garden In Florida's Panhandle
While the Florida panhandle boasts some of America's prettiest white-sand beaches, this region of the Sunshine State hosts many inland treasures as well. Nestled in the state capital of Tallahassee is Lichgate on High Road, a lush 3-acre wonderland with a charming Tudor cottage anchored by a centuries-old live oak tree.
Deemed a "fairytale-inspired cottage" by blogger Christopher Linton, the site was built by Laura Jepsen, a literature professor at the Florida State University. After she came upon the grand live oak tree on High Road in 1956, she bought the land and was inspired to build an English-style cottage there, echoing Henry David Thoreau's cabin at Walden Pond. She named her property Lichgate, which is similar to the Old English term for the gate at the entry of a church graveyard. Laura lived at Lichgate on High Road until her death in 1995, and the home joined the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. Today, the property is privately owned, but the grounds can be explored, including the colossal live oak tree, a labyrinth, and flower gardens.
Lichgate on High Road is located in the heart of Tallahassee, about a 15-minute drive from Tallahassee International Airport. The grounds and gardens of Lichgate are open daily from dawn to dusk with no admission fee, and there is a small parking lot on the property.
Visiting Lichgate on High Road
From boating to golfing, Florida's panhandle brims with exciting activities. For pure relaxation in nature, Lichgate on High Road is a serene spot to escape the city, wander the grounds, read a book, or enjoy a picnic lunch on a warm day. The Lichgate Oak Tree is said to be about 300 years old, and its expansive size makes it seem like a natural cathedral of bough and branches dripping with moss.
Another wonder to discover at Lichgate on High Road is the meditative labyrinth, which was completed in 2009. Come springtime, the gardens bloom with daffodils and perennials. This secret and petite estate will transport you to a scene straight out of a storybook, especially since the quaint Tudor cottage built as "a place for the faeries," according to Laura's writings (via Lichgate). The small wood-and-stone homestead was decorated by Laura with antiques and artwork, including an Audubon bird print, a writing desk from Harvard University, and a Juliet window said to be inspired by Shakespeare.
Lichgate on High Road is an idyllic gem that's often overlooked but should not be missed on your next visit to Tallahassee. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "This is a special place in the middle of a busy city, and if you appreciate contemplative experiences, this is for you." For travelers who want to see more unique Floridian trees, venture south of Tallahassee to under-the-radar Taylor County, which is considered the South's "tree capital."