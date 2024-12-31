The South's 'Tree Capital' Is An Under-The-Radar County On Florida's Gorgeous Gulf Coast
Florida's Big Bend area is a wide expanse of coastline and woodlands stretching from near the state's capital, Tallahassee, to the town of Crystal River north of Tampa. Outside a few small cities, this part of the Sunshine State remains rural and undeveloped. The coastline is not made of the glitzy and glamorous beaches that the Gulf Coast is known for — although a few of Florida's underrated beach getaways nearby. Rather, the Big Bend has winding saltwater creeks and shallow marshlands, making this a nature lover's paradise for hunting, fishing, or wildlife spotting.
Walking amongst tall pines or paddling over shallow oyster beds are the favored activities in the Big Bend. Part of the appeal is just how remote it is: The largest town in the region, Perry, lies an hour southeast of Tallahassee or more than 2 hours northwest of Ocala. Both treks take one far off the typical interstate routes.
A large portion of the Big Bend lies in tree-studded Taylor County. But with no interstates or cities to speak of, getting there requires planning and determination. If you're seeking a little time in nature, this Big Bend county might just be the respite you've been looking for.
What is Taylor County, Florida, known for?
As the "Tree Capital of the South," Taylor County is best known for its historic ties to the forestry industry. The county officially received the title in 1965 to recognize the importance of this natural resource to early Floridians. Pines, oaks, and cypress trees from all over North Florida were harvested to make homes, ships, and products like turpentine, paint, and cosmetics. The declaration recognized Taylor County specifically, which has more than half a million acres of forests. The Forest Capital Museum State Park in Perry is a great place to learn more about the area's history; it has almost 5,000 pine-made products.
Taylor County's natural resources have drawn people to the area for well over a century. One interesting spot to visit is the historic site of the Hampton Springs Hotel. First built in 1908, the luxury hotel was built on sulfur springs believed to have healing properties. Like much of the surrounding area, this part of the state has countless crystal-clear springs. Unfortunately, the hotel burned in 1954, but you can still explore the ruins — they're located off U.S. Highway 98, just outside Perry.
The wide, rural expanses of the Big Bend area's forests and coastline make it a paradise for hunters, anglers, and nature lovers. Some 60 miles of coastline and 90,000 acres are managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area. Hunting seasons are established for waterfowl, deer, quail, and hogs. There are also numerous boat ramps for fishermen and kayakers, plus hiking trails for exploring by land.
Exploring the Tree Capital and Big Bend Region
While Taylor County is large — more than 1,200-square-miles — there are only two towns: Perry and Steinhatchee. One of the Florida Gulf Coast's best-kept secrets, Steinhatchee is a charming fishing village worth a visit. Located on the southern tip of the county on the Steinhatchee River, it's the perfect spot to find a fresh seafood dinner or hop on a fishing charter. Nearby, Keaton Beach is a small but pleasant spot to view the sunset or have a picnic.
More than an hour north, you'll find Econfina River State Park. The park's namesake river winds through it for more than 2 miles before emptying into the Apalachee Bay. There are many boating, paddling, and fishing options along the river and coast. It also has 14.8-miles of woodland trails for horseback riding, hiking, or off-road biking.
Planning a visit to Taylor County depends entirely on what you want to do. You will not find sprawling resorts, and most activities are spread out along the vast county. Some limited hotel and restaurant options are centered around the towns, with more options along the I-10 corridor and in Tallahassee. The weather resembles Panhandle destinations, with some cold winter days and hot, muggy summer afternoons. According to Weather Spark, the best months to visit are April, May, and October.