The South's 'Tree Capital' Is An Under-The-Radar County On Florida's Gorgeous Gulf Coast

Florida's Big Bend area is a wide expanse of coastline and woodlands stretching from near the state's capital, Tallahassee, to the town of Crystal River north of Tampa. Outside a few small cities, this part of the Sunshine State remains rural and undeveloped. The coastline is not made of the glitzy and glamorous beaches that the Gulf Coast is known for — although a few of Florida's underrated beach getaways nearby. Rather, the Big Bend has winding saltwater creeks and shallow marshlands, making this a nature lover's paradise for hunting, fishing, or wildlife spotting.

Walking amongst tall pines or paddling over shallow oyster beds are the favored activities in the Big Bend. Part of the appeal is just how remote it is: The largest town in the region, Perry, lies an hour southeast of Tallahassee or more than 2 hours northwest of Ocala. Both treks take one far off the typical interstate routes.

A large portion of the Big Bend lies in tree-studded Taylor County. But with no interstates or cities to speak of, getting there requires planning and determination. If you're seeking a little time in nature, this Big Bend county might just be the respite you've been looking for.