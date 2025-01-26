The Humble Meatloaf At Ina Garten's Favorite Restaurant In This New York Town Is To Die For
Whenever people talk about a vacation in New York, it stirs thoughts of Broadway shows, the Statue of Liberty, or days filled with museums and tours. But far away from the tourist traps to skip in Times Square is another New York destination popular with celebrities and locals — the Hamptons. Every year, especially in the summer, people flock to this slice of Long Island for lots of beaches, luxurious accommodations, and plenty of gourmet restaurants. East Hampton in particular also happens to be the home of Food Network icon Ina Garten, a.k.a. '"The Barefoot Contessa." Who can you trust to give you the best recommendations on where to eat, if not Ina?
Be prepared to add East Hampton to the list of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, because Ina Garten has a favorite restaurant in this town that apparently has the best meatloaf ever — 1770 House. One of Ina's go-to spots near her home, the inn and restaurant serves New American dishes, especially fish and seafood. However, Ina's favorite menu item is a take on classic American comfort food: the meatloaf. But this isn't the typical meatloaf you might find smothered in ketchup. This dish is a blend of pork, beef, and veal with panko breadcrumbs and a rich garlic sauce on top. The meatloaf recipe was crafted by Chef Kevin Penner and he even appeared on an episode of "The Barefoot Contessa." Now, it's one of the most popular items at this humble restaurant.
East Hampton is one of the best getaways in Long Island, New York
In addition to a fine meal at 1770 House, East Hampton makes for an excellent getaway. However, keep in mind that the Hamptons are a go-to summer vacation spot for both out-of-town visitors and New York locals alike, so the hottest months can make these Long Island towns very crowded (and expensive). The best thing to do during the warmer months in East Hampton is to spend your day at the beach — even going so far as to rent a beach house so you can easily get your fill of sand and surf as much as possible. And if you're looking for fewer crowds, the weather in September and October can also be great (but the water will probably be cold). Main Beach, Egypt Beach, Wiborg Beach, Two Mile Hollow Beach, and Georgica Beach are all great options within East Hampton, but you can also easily go to neighboring towns like Wainscott and Amagansett for their beaches.
The main street in East Hampton is also brimming with excellent restaurants and the town is full of cultural attractions as well. Art lovers should visit the Pollock Krasner House (one-time home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner) and avid gardeners and lovers of nature should check out Longhouse Reserve, a gorgeous, 16-acre garden and sculpture park. East Hampton and other Hamptons towns are also great places to explore and go shopping down the main streets for unique items and souvenirs. You can even drive or take the Long Island Railroad into New York City if you wish or venture further east on the island to Montauk, where you can live the Hamptons lifestyle in this dreamy beach town.