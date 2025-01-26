The Humble Meatloaf At Ina Garten's Favorite Restaurant In This New York Town Is To Die For

Whenever people talk about a vacation in New York, it stirs thoughts of Broadway shows, the Statue of Liberty, or days filled with museums and tours. But far away from the tourist traps to skip in Times Square is another New York destination popular with celebrities and locals — the Hamptons. Every year, especially in the summer, people flock to this slice of Long Island for lots of beaches, luxurious accommodations, and plenty of gourmet restaurants. East Hampton in particular also happens to be the home of Food Network icon Ina Garten, a.k.a. '"The Barefoot Contessa." Who can you trust to give you the best recommendations on where to eat, if not Ina?

Be prepared to add East Hampton to the list of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, because Ina Garten has a favorite restaurant in this town that apparently has the best meatloaf ever — 1770 House. One of Ina's go-to spots near her home, the inn and restaurant serves New American dishes, especially fish and seafood. However, Ina's favorite menu item is a take on classic American comfort food: the meatloaf. But this isn't the typical meatloaf you might find smothered in ketchup. This dish is a blend of pork, beef, and veal with panko breadcrumbs and a rich garlic sauce on top. The meatloaf recipe was crafted by Chef Kevin Penner and he even appeared on an episode of "The Barefoot Contessa." Now, it's one of the most popular items at this humble restaurant.