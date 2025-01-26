The World's 'Surfing Capital' Is A Hip Hawaiian Town With Boutiques, Beaches, And Art

The most beautiful stretch of coastline in Oahu, Hawaii's North Shore is legendary for surfers, boasting the "Seven Mile Miracle," a seven-mile expanse with world-class surf breaks. At the southern end of the stretch lies Haleiwa, once a 19th-century sugar plantation town that's now considered the surfing capital of the world. Once you drive past the iconic Haleiwa North Shore sign, you know you are somewhere special. The charming and laidback hub is dotted with colorful plantation-style buildings and feels a world apart from the soaring high rises of Waikiki Beach. Haleiwa itself is protected from the swells by Haleiwa Harbor, from which sailing tours, fishing charters, and whale-watching adventures depart. Along Kamehameha Highway, which runs through the town, visitors will find art galleries, surf shops, chic boutiques, and famous eateries, such as Matsumoto Shave Ice and Haleiwa Bowls. Professional and amateur surfers, as well as those who just come to spectate, will adore a trip to this quaint town, the perfect base for exploring the wonders of the North Shore.

Haleiwa is located a 35-minute drive north of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. It is a lovely place to visit year-round, but the best time for surfing swells is during the winter between November and April. In fact, Haleiwa hosts the Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro competition from late November to early December annually.