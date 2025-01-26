The World's 'Surfing Capital' Is A Hip Hawaiian Town With Boutiques, Beaches, And Art
The most beautiful stretch of coastline in Oahu, Hawaii's North Shore is legendary for surfers, boasting the "Seven Mile Miracle," a seven-mile expanse with world-class surf breaks. At the southern end of the stretch lies Haleiwa, once a 19th-century sugar plantation town that's now considered the surfing capital of the world. Once you drive past the iconic Haleiwa North Shore sign, you know you are somewhere special. The charming and laidback hub is dotted with colorful plantation-style buildings and feels a world apart from the soaring high rises of Waikiki Beach. Haleiwa itself is protected from the swells by Haleiwa Harbor, from which sailing tours, fishing charters, and whale-watching adventures depart. Along Kamehameha Highway, which runs through the town, visitors will find art galleries, surf shops, chic boutiques, and famous eateries, such as Matsumoto Shave Ice and Haleiwa Bowls. Professional and amateur surfers, as well as those who just come to spectate, will adore a trip to this quaint town, the perfect base for exploring the wonders of the North Shore.
Haleiwa is located a 35-minute drive north of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. It is a lovely place to visit year-round, but the best time for surfing swells is during the winter between November and April. In fact, Haleiwa hosts the Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro competition from late November to early December annually.
What to see and do in Haleiwa
The coastline around Haleiwa brims with stunning beaches, from calm coves to sandy stretches pounded by surf. Families with younger children and amateur surfers will want to visit Haleiwa Beach Park, a relaxed beach right near the heart of town. Serious surfers won't want to miss 'Ehukai Beach Park with access to the Banzai Pipeline, arguably the most famous surf break in the world. For beginner surfers, Haleiwa is home to Haleiwa Surf School, where you can either learn the basics or brush up on your skills. As surfing is best learned at each person's own pace, it's best to avoid group classes and opt instead for one-on-one instruction. Another famous North Shore stretch is Waimea Bay Beach, known for its impressive swells in the winter and excellent snorkeling during the summer, as well as sea turtle spotting.
If you want a break from the beach, Haleiwa is also close to inland attractions. Waimea Valley is a lush 1,800-acre botanical garden with some of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the U.S. Here, travelers can hike, swim, kayak, and even snorkel in Waimea Valley. Another highlight just seven miles from Haleiwa is the famous Dole Pineapple Plantation, which is home to one of the world's largest plant mazes. The Pineapple Garden Maze covers about 2.5 miles with hedges in the shape of a pineapple at the center.
Shopping and dining in Haleiwa
Haleiwa's artsy spirit is on display in the shops and markets that line Kamehameha Highway. If you stop in at the North Shore Marketplace, you'll find a collective of boutiques, jewelers, and galleries. I Am Paradise – The Pearl Shop offers elegant jewelry studded with freshwater cultured pearls and other sea-inspired designs. Vintage Vibe Hawaii has a unique selection of pre-owned items, from vintage aloha print shirts to eclectic glassware. Haleiwa brims with top galleries where you can find unique artworks made by local Hawaiian artists. Art lovers can't miss Waimea Blue Art Gallery in the North Shore Marketplace. "This gallery has about 20 different artists, with art of all sizes and prices," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "My favorite is Galina Lintz and her wonderful use of color!" Another must-visit gallery is Clark Little Gallery, which has a wide range of photography with beautiful pictures of the North Shore's iconic wave breaks. And for all your surfing needs, visit Haleiwa Surf Shop, a tiny shack near Haleiwa Ali'i Beach.
After shopping, stop in for a snack at one of Haleiwa's iconic establishments. Family-owned Matsumoto Shave Ice, which first opened in 1951, is a North Shore institution serving up frosty mounds flavored by a wide range of fruity syrups. A short walk away, Haleiwa Bowls churns out generous and colorful acai bowls and blended fruit smoothies. Another top Haleiwa restaurant is Haleiwa Beach House, which serves up classic Hawaiian specialties with panoramic beach views.