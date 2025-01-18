The Real 'Twin Peaks' Is A Picturesque Washington City Full Of Natural Beauty And A Historic Downtown
Diane, it's 11:30 a.m., February 24. Entering the town of Snoqualmie. This charming small city in Washington full of cafes and antique shops, and surrounded by breathtaking cliffs, a towering waterfall, and, yes, pine forests, is well worth the 30-minute trip from Seattle's Pike Place Market. There's another reason to visit Snoqualmie, however. While you won't see the welcome sign for "Twin Peaks" anymore, the town once served as the filming location for several of the most iconic locations in the surreal mystery TV series from David Lynch and Mark Frost.
You won't find Owl Cave in the woods outside Snoqualmie (you'll have to go to popular LA County filming location Bronson Caves for that), but you will be able to visit The Great Northern Hotel, Ronette's bridge, the sheriff's station, and the waterfall from the show's opening sequence in Snoqualmie. If you venture a bit outside the town's borders, you can also track down the Roadhouse Bar and the beloved Double R Diner for a cherry pie that'll kill ya.
Stay at The Great Northern and look out at the falls
If you're looking for a place to stay or just grab dinner while getting as close as possible to the town of Twin Peaks, you should check in to Salish Lodge & Spa. This historical resort overlooks the famous Snoqualmie Falls. The famous twin waterfalls, which receive about 1.5 million visitors per year, are sure to get the "Twin Peaks" opening theme in your head, since footage of water plummeting more than 250 feet down into the river below is a key part of the show's intro. If you want to get a closer look, there is a trail which takes you right to the observation decks. While there are definitely some Washington-state trails that are only for experienced hikers, this isn't one of them. Most hikers won't struggle with this route.
Not only is the Salish Lodge a great place to eat and admire the views, it, too, is an important part of "Twin Peaks." While most of the interior shots were filmed two hours away in Poulsbo, Washington, from outside, fans of the show are sure to recognize it as The Great Northern. If you're willing to pay a premium, you can spend the night there. You might even be able to get some hot milk from room service, if you ask politely.
Explore 'Twin Peaks' in Snoqualmie
When you first arrive in Snoqualmie, head to DirtFish. You could take a drive on the driving courses while you're there, but what most "Twin Peaks" fans are looking for is the outside of the building. This spot was once the show's sheriff's station, and just looking at it is sure to bring memories of the series rushing back. For extra credit, take a peak downhill to see the abandoned remains of what was once the Packard Sawmill, since it didn't actually burn down in real life.
If you remember the scene of a traumatized Ronette Pulaski in torn clothing making her way back to Twin Peaks after escaping Laura Palmer's killer, then you'll recognize the railway bridge that goes over the Snoqualmie River. Unlike the mill, this bridge actually burned in an arson fire in 2014, but you can still walk this route on the Snoqualmie Valley Regional Trail. If you're not fleeing a terrifying supernatural killer, it's a beautiful route for a safe solo hike through the woods, with a view of the rushing water below.