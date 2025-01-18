The Real 'Twin Peaks' Is A Picturesque Washington City Full Of Natural Beauty And A Historic Downtown

If you're looking for a place to stay or just grab dinner while getting as close as possible to the town of Twin Peaks, you should check in to Salish Lodge & Spa. This historical resort overlooks the famous Snoqualmie Falls. The famous twin waterfalls, which receive about 1.5 million visitors per year, are sure to get the "Twin Peaks" opening theme in your head, since footage of water plummeting more than 250 feet down into the river below is a key part of the show's intro. If you want to get a closer look, there is a trail which takes you right to the observation decks. While there are definitely some Washington-state trails that are only for experienced hikers, this isn't one of them. Most hikers won't struggle with this route.

Not only is the Salish Lodge a great place to eat and admire the views, it, too, is an important part of "Twin Peaks." While most of the interior shots were filmed two hours away in Poulsbo, Washington, from outside, fans of the show are sure to recognize it as The Great Northern. If you're willing to pay a premium, you can spend the night there. You might even be able to get some hot milk from room service, if you ask politely.