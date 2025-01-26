The Best Ways To Get On The Good Side Of Hotel Staff

When a significant situation compromises the quality of your hotel stay, you might be reluctant to pay for the experience. However, hotel employees report that far too many guests use minor inconveniences as an excuse to demand perks as reimbursement. Some guests want unreasonable compensation like a complimentary hotel stay or the equivalent reward points for things that most other guests are willing to overlook. Here are the hotel freebies you can actually get.

We can probably blame influencers for this, as hotel employees say there's a trend of guests requesting free upgrades because they've heard stories of this tactic working. Expressing their frustration at this phenomenon, one employee lamented that many people don't know hotels don't always have ready-to-move-in rooms on standby. Therefore, your request might be denied because it's wasteful to divert housekeeping resources to prepare a larger room, which means more cleaning when a perfectly good one is already available.

On the other hand, requesting an upgrade might work as long as you're polite and the reason for your requests is solid. After all, if a room is unoccupied and ready to use, why wouldn't the hotel consider giving someone a free upgrade? A Reddit user admitted in r/askhotels, "I ask if an upgrade is available every time (I have top status at one of the major chains) but don't expect to get one." They advised that making the request is fine; just don't act entitled about it.