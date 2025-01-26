Avoid This Common Transit Mistake In Europe That Tourists Often Accidentally Make, Per Rick Steves

Renting a car can be expensive, and if you're visiting Europe, public transportation can be a much less costly option. Whether you're taking the metro, the train, or the bus, you don't have to worry about parking, gas, or driving on unfamiliar streets. However, there is a very common mistake that many tourists make on public transit, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says that many forms of transit in Europe use the honor system, meaning you may not have to scan your ticket when you go. That might lead you to think that no one would know if you just took a ride for free — a mistake that can be really costly. Steves writes, "Ticket checkers (some in uniform, some incognito) patrol sporadically, and others check tickets as you exit the station — but all mean business. If you're caught without a valid ticket, even if you accidentally bought the wrong kind, you'll most likely have to pay a hefty fine, probably right on the spot."

It may be very tempting to hop on a bus or tram without a ticket, especially if you're running to catch a plane or you didn't realize you needed to stop by the ticket machine before your ride. However, it is absolutely not worth it. For instance, in Germany, at the time of this writing, the fine is a bit over $60 for not having a valid ticket. And even if you pay your fare, you may have to validate the ticket on the day of travel, something that can also be an issue if a checker asks to see it and you haven't.