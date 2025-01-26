Avoid This Common Transit Mistake In Europe That Tourists Often Accidentally Make, Per Rick Steves
Renting a car can be expensive, and if you're visiting Europe, public transportation can be a much less costly option. Whether you're taking the metro, the train, or the bus, you don't have to worry about parking, gas, or driving on unfamiliar streets. However, there is a very common mistake that many tourists make on public transit, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says that many forms of transit in Europe use the honor system, meaning you may not have to scan your ticket when you go. That might lead you to think that no one would know if you just took a ride for free — a mistake that can be really costly. Steves writes, "Ticket checkers (some in uniform, some incognito) patrol sporadically, and others check tickets as you exit the station — but all mean business. If you're caught without a valid ticket, even if you accidentally bought the wrong kind, you'll most likely have to pay a hefty fine, probably right on the spot."
It may be very tempting to hop on a bus or tram without a ticket, especially if you're running to catch a plane or you didn't realize you needed to stop by the ticket machine before your ride. However, it is absolutely not worth it. For instance, in Germany, at the time of this writing, the fine is a bit over $60 for not having a valid ticket. And even if you pay your fare, you may have to validate the ticket on the day of travel, something that can also be an issue if a checker asks to see it and you haven't.
What to know when using European public transportation
In addition to having your ticket on your person, you shouldn't throw it out or put it in a place where it can fall out of your pocket or purse. In some European destinations, you may need to validate the ticket in a turnstile to exit the station. Double-check your ticket to see if it's for a roundtrip, a single ride, or a longer period of time. If it's a timed ticket — for a specific train journey, for instance — don't make the common timing mistake of not confirming the time and date, as Europe uses the 24-hour system in many cases, and the date is usually written with the day before the month.
Rick Steves has a few other pieces of advice for European public transit. First, if you're confused about something, ask the people around you. You can use Google Translate for live translation between languages. (You can also hold your camera over text on signs to see an immediate translation.) The travel guru reminds us that public transportation is a common place for pickpockets. It's very easy to be distracted as you look for your stop or push through crowds at the packed turnstiles. Steves recommends using a money belt, which sits under your clothes and keeps your money from being an easy target. Yet another piece of advice he has for us is to use apps like Citymapper or Google Maps to make sure you know where you're going. It's worth planning out your route before you leave the hotel, just in case you can't get service. Even a screenshot of a map can be helpful when traveling.