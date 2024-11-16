Rick Steves Bets This Type Of Place Is Where Over Half Of All Pickpockets Occur In Europe
When it comes to traveling in Europe, Rick Steves has seen it all — and he's got advice for nearly every sticky situation. Need the best advice for successful haggling? He's got you covered. Facing a medical emergency in a foreign country? No problem, he's got a game plan for that too. But here's a pro tip that's especially close to home for Steves: guard your valuables, especially on public transit. While everyone warns about pickpocket-laden tourist destinations like Rome's Trevi Fountain and Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Steves insists the real danger zone is transit packed with tourists. And he'd know — the one time he got pickpocketed, it happened on the Paris Metro. Ironically, it was the day he skipped his trusty money belt. "A petite bump and a slight nudge getting off the Metro in Paris and ... wallet gone. That's exactly what happened to me," he wrote on his site. Even travel experts slip up sometimes!
But don't think it's just a Paris problem. Steves is adamant: Pickpockets are rampant across Europe's public transportation systems, especially on crowded routes packed with tourists. "Lots of tourists are pickpocketed in Europe, and I'd bet half of all the incidents are on public transit — particularly on routes popular with tourists, like trolley #28 in Lisbon," he noted, a hard truth that should make any traveler think twice before boarding without taking a few precautions. "They are cleverer than we are and sooner or later, if you're not on guard ... you'll be a victim." And Steves is pretty clear in outsmarting these thieves: stay extra vigilant, keep bags zipped and buttons fastened, and yes, invest in a money belt for your peace of mind — even if it's a little cringe.
Steves advises to be extra vigilant when in public transportation
To outsmart Europe's pickpockets, it helps to know that they're masters of disguise, often blending in as tourists themselves. According to Rick Steves, pickpockets on public transit aren't just lurking in dark alleys; they hide in plain sight and look just like you. "In Vienna, I learned to spot pickpockets working the crowded tram system. They work in pairs and dress up as tourists, studying maps, wearing little touristy backpacks, and relieving careless tourists of their wallets all day long," he penned in a Facebook post. It's a clever ruse that makes them blend in, turning anyone around you into a potential suspect.
Steves also advises being extra cautious in train stations, where new arrivals are particularly vulnerable. "Take turns watching the bags with your travel partner. Don't absentmindedly set down a bag while you wait in line; always be in physical contact with your stuff," he noted on his site. "If you check your luggage, keep the claim ticket or locker key in your money belt; thieves know just where to go if they snare one of these. On the train, tram, or subway, be hyper-alert at stops, when thieves can dash on and off with your bag." And on crowded public transit like city buses and trains, where you can often encounter elbow-to-elbow situations, keep your bag close to your chest and be hyper-aware during stops when thieves are most likely to strike.
Of course, Steves isn't trying to scare anyone into skipping Europe altogether. All these tips are just to help you avoid falling victim to the stealthiest scammers. "By mentioning these scenarios, I don't want you to be paranoid ... just prepared," he added. "If you keep alert, you'll keep your valuables, too."