Rick Steves Bets This Type Of Place Is Where Over Half Of All Pickpockets Occur In Europe

To outsmart Europe's pickpockets, it helps to know that they're masters of disguise, often blending in as tourists themselves. According to Rick Steves, pickpockets on public transit aren't just lurking in dark alleys; they hide in plain sight and look just like you. "In Vienna, I learned to spot pickpockets working the crowded tram system. They work in pairs and dress up as tourists, studying maps, wearing little touristy backpacks, and relieving careless tourists of their wallets all day long," he penned in a Facebook post. It's a clever ruse that makes them blend in, turning anyone around you into a potential suspect.

Steves also advises being extra cautious in train stations, where new arrivals are particularly vulnerable. "Take turns watching the bags with your travel partner. Don't absentmindedly set down a bag while you wait in line; always be in physical contact with your stuff," he noted on his site. "If you check your luggage, keep the claim ticket or locker key in your money belt; thieves know just where to go if they snare one of these. On the train, tram, or subway, be hyper-alert at stops, when thieves can dash on and off with your bag." And on crowded public transit like city buses and trains, where you can often encounter elbow-to-elbow situations, keep your bag close to your chest and be hyper-aware during stops when thieves are most likely to strike.

Of course, Steves isn't trying to scare anyone into skipping Europe altogether. All these tips are just to help you avoid falling victim to the stealthiest scammers. "By mentioning these scenarios, I don't want you to be paranoid ... just prepared," he added. "If you keep alert, you'll keep your valuables, too."