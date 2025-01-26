Snorkel The World's Largest 'Natural' Aquarium At The Caribbean Coast's Aquatic Amusement Park
Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico is an enchanting place for tourists, as it has the whitest sand in the world and an aquatic amusement park, called Xel-Há. If you're looking for paradise, look no further than this natural aquarium, where you can snorkel under the crystal-clear turquoise blues. The Xel-Há inlet is very important to the country, as several underground rivers flow to this part of the park, making it one of the world's largest network streams. This water source is how Xel-Há got its name, meaning "where the water is born." Now, tourists sit on inflatable tubes and float down these rivers, experiencing the incredible lush flora and fauna.
With over 200 acres of Caribbean coastal bliss, the natural landscape is what makes the park so unique. While ropes courses and water slides are, of course, man-made, the main attraction is the Mexican beach's awe-inspiring beauty. The property's activities revolve around the ecosystem, whether you're zip-lining through the jungle or jumping into a cenote. People enjoy the thrills in or out of the water, and there are options for the traveler who wants to kick back on a hammock and enjoy the extraordinary shoreline completely at peace, too.
Activities at the Park
If you're looking for the best snorkeling in Mexico, and you've picked Cancun, travel an hour and a half south to Quintana Roo to explore Xel-Há's habitat. Upon admission to the aquatic park, you're granted unlimited snorkeling, where you can swim with parrotfish, angelfish, pufferfish, and over 90 other species. You're given a full face mask to see underwater, a more comfortable alternative to goggles. This is one of the area's most sought-after activities, as you can even feel the water's temperatures and denseness change while swimming from the sea to freshwater.
Other popular activities include tubing through mangrove trees and swimming in caves. To get your adrenaline pumping, you can zip-line over the park and get low enough to skid across the water's surface. Swing on a rope and get a long jump into the sea or take a balance challenge on the rope course designed above the water. Additionally, check out the view from the top of the lighthouse, and on your way down, take the water slide! If you want to stay dry, you can bike ride through the jungle, walk the floating bridge, or head to the Xel-Há wall to experience history.
Dine and chill at Xel-Há
When you vacation to Mexico, you're most likely packing all your bathing suits and arriving on an empty stomach for the culinary scene. Cities like Oaxaca pack a clear water paradise full of fresh food and scenic views, and on the east side of the country, it's pretty similar. At Xel-Há Park, you'll eat delicious meals and digest it all under some Vitamin D on the area's beach reserves. The park's restaurants and bars have tropical views and authentic food offerings. From eggs to tacos and cocktails, you can get breakfast, lunch, and dinner at one of the many dining establishments on location.
After you finish eating, you can head to the sugar-white sand, and hop on one of the many hammocks along the water or relax under the tiki umbrellas and lay out on beach chairs. With views of the crystalline sea and lush shrubbery, you'll never want to leave your vacation. In fact, with over 19,000 reviews on TripAdvisor, it almost has a perfect rating, and was named a 2024 Traveler's Choice.
The park also has spa services and "fish therapy" (pedicures), where you can calm your nervous system after a fun-filled day full of adventure. Xel-Há is one location where you can experience everything you're looking for on your next trip to Mexico.