Snorkel The World's Largest 'Natural' Aquarium At The Caribbean Coast's Aquatic Amusement Park

Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico is an enchanting place for tourists, as it has the whitest sand in the world and an aquatic amusement park, called Xel-Há. If you're looking for paradise, look no further than this natural aquarium, where you can snorkel under the crystal-clear turquoise blues. The Xel-Há inlet is very important to the country, as several underground rivers flow to this part of the park, making it one of the world's largest network streams. This water source is how Xel-Há got its name, meaning "where the water is born." Now, tourists sit on inflatable tubes and float down these rivers, experiencing the incredible lush flora and fauna.

With over 200 acres of Caribbean coastal bliss, the natural landscape is what makes the park so unique. While ropes courses and water slides are, of course, man-made, the main attraction is the Mexican beach's awe-inspiring beauty. The property's activities revolve around the ecosystem, whether you're zip-lining through the jungle or jumping into a cenote. People enjoy the thrills in or out of the water, and there are options for the traveler who wants to kick back on a hammock and enjoy the extraordinary shoreline completely at peace, too.