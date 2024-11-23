Oaxaca's Southernmost Beach Is A Clear Water Paradise Full Of Fresh Food And Scenic Views
Oaxaca, Mexico, is known for its pristine coastline and, according to travelers, two of the country's best beaches. However, visitors seemed to have missed a third incredible beach in Playa La Entrega, a nearly 1,000-foot-long southernmost stretch of aqua surrounded by lush green hills. Located in the town of Huatulco and adjacent to La Bahía de Santa Cruz, at this peaceful postcard paradise, boats are sailing, people are swimming, and the sun is glittering on the blue ocean water.
To explore this beach is to get a taste of the town's culture, local cuisine, and the seaside, and travel companies like Viator offer incredible tours that help provide an unforgettable, stress-free experience. A car will pick you up at your hotel or lobby and take you to different viewpoints, like "Las Letras de Huatulco," where you can see the city's colorful letters sitting atop a hill overlooking the ocean. Then, check out the Iglesia De La Crucecita Huatulco, or the Church of Guadalupe, and see the largest hand-painted portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Your journey continues at La Crucecita, where you'll have an authentic meal and shopping experience. Finally, you'll see the "lighthouse" of Huatulco before driving down to the coastline, where you can sink your toes in the sand and feel the salty air on your skin at La Entrega Beach. You can also rent goggles and witness what's below the surface, experiencing what tourists call the best snorkeling beach in Huatulco.
The food scene in Oaxaca
Oaxaca takes the cake as one of Mexico's best culinary spots in the Central American region. It's the place of origin for corn and squash, and the town is considered one of Mexico's gastronomic capitals. Similar to Mexico's second-largest city, Guadalajara, an overlooked foodie spot, Oaxaca isn't your typical tourist destination like beautiful Cozumel or Cabo San Lucas. People visit this city for its nitty-gritty, underground, fresh dining experience. From flavorful tlayuda to crispy chapulines (toasted grasshoppers — no, kidding), unique dishes are the town's pulse.
Oaxaca's sub-cities even take a spin on the traditional Mexican dish mole. The city is nicknamed "The Land of the Seven Moles," as all seven regions within city limits have their own take on mole sauce. In Huatulco, tourists recommend others visit restaurants like Sabor de Oaxaca in La Crucecita, where the Viator experience makes a stop, for a delectable mole plate. Other eateries in Oaxaca are considered some of the best restaurants in Huatulco, such as Restaurante Ay Caray! with its seafood-stuffed pineapples, or La Fragua Del Abuelo Chelo's handmade tortillas.
If you're walking from your hotel to Playa La Entrega, be sure to try some Oaxacan street food. Start your day with delicious paletas (frozen fruit pops), and for a late-night snack, try meaty tamales. Part of the experience is to watch these local vendors cook fresh ingredients, which allows you to watch for and avoid any unexpected street food red flags, and enjoy a mouthwatering meal after a long day at Playa La Entrega.