Oaxaca's Southernmost Beach Is A Clear Water Paradise Full Of Fresh Food And Scenic Views

Oaxaca, Mexico, is known for its pristine coastline and, according to travelers, two of the country's best beaches. However, visitors seemed to have missed a third incredible beach in Playa La Entrega, a nearly 1,000-foot-long southernmost stretch of aqua surrounded by lush green hills. Located in the town of Huatulco and adjacent to La Bahía de Santa Cruz, at this peaceful postcard paradise, boats are sailing, people are swimming, and the sun is glittering on the blue ocean water.

To explore this beach is to get a taste of the town's culture, local cuisine, and the seaside, and travel companies like Viator offer incredible tours that help provide an unforgettable, stress-free experience. A car will pick you up at your hotel or lobby and take you to different viewpoints, like "Las Letras de Huatulco," where you can see the city's colorful letters sitting atop a hill overlooking the ocean. Then, check out the Iglesia De La Crucecita Huatulco, or the Church of Guadalupe, and see the largest hand-painted portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Your journey continues at La Crucecita, where you'll have an authentic meal and shopping experience. Finally, you'll see the "lighthouse" of Huatulco before driving down to the coastline, where you can sink your toes in the sand and feel the salty air on your skin at La Entrega Beach. You can also rent goggles and witness what's below the surface, experiencing what tourists call the best snorkeling beach in Huatulco.

