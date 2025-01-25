You Need An Appointment To Shop At The Only Store Selling 'Colorado's Most Coveted' Clothing Line

It's not every day that you need to make an appointment to go shopping for outdoor gear, but at Melanzana in Leadville — considered "Colorado's most coveted clothing line," according to 5280 — it's standard practice. The small outdoor apparel store is praised by nature lovers for its Micro Grid hoodie, which can only be bought in person at the store. The high-quality fleece hoodie, perfect for outdoor adventures, will run shoppers back about $86 in stores, but online, some customers pay resellers $50 to $100 over the initial price on third-party websites such as eBay. The store began running out of its products so fast that now, customers are asked to make appointments to shop to ensure the items they want are in stock.

The appointment system first came about in 2021 to help with the store's limited inventory. All of the clothing is made in house at the Leadville factory, so having an appointment system gives management a better idea of how many of each product to make. To make an appointment, shoppers need to create an account on the Melanzana website and choose an available day and time that works best for them. Each customer is allowed two appointments per year; the second booking cannot be made until the first is completed. Note that, at the time of writing, appointments are booked out eight months in advance.