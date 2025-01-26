The Oldest Bakery In America Serves Timeless Sweets And Southern Charm In Every Bite

Ready to take your taste buds on a trip to simpler times? There's no better place to visit than Winkler Bakery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the most historic bakery in America. Winkler Bakery dates back to the 1700s and its original charm remains intact to this day. Winkler Bakery was established by the Moravian people, German-speaking Protestants who established their first U.S. settlement in what is now known as Winston-Salem. In the 1770s, the Moravian Church constructed a bakery for the town. In the early 1800s, it became known as Winkler Bakery, a bakery and residence for the town's resident baker, a Swiss man named Christian Winkler, and his family. For many generations afterward, the bakery was run exclusively by the Winkler family. Today, it remains the oldest continually operated bakery in the country and the original structure has been carefully preserved for over 200 years.

Whether you're a history buff looking for a multi-sensory experience or a gourmand in search of a worthwhile pit stop for your ultimate scenic foodie road trip through North Carolina, Winkler Bakery will give you an authentic (and delicious) taste of Moravian heritage. The bakery is located in the fascinating Old Salem district that's brimming with things to do and discover, making your bakery visit the perfect start to a day trip or overnight adventure. When you're ready for your next adventure, head two hours east and find whirling windmills at a vibrant North Carolina park full of art, history, and southern charm. Alternatively, you can make the scenic journey to Charlotte, North Carolina, filled to the brim with historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens. Let's uncover the charm of America's oldest bakery and its unique surroundings.