The Oldest Bakery In America Serves Timeless Sweets And Southern Charm In Every Bite
Ready to take your taste buds on a trip to simpler times? There's no better place to visit than Winkler Bakery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the most historic bakery in America. Winkler Bakery dates back to the 1700s and its original charm remains intact to this day. Winkler Bakery was established by the Moravian people, German-speaking Protestants who established their first U.S. settlement in what is now known as Winston-Salem. In the 1770s, the Moravian Church constructed a bakery for the town. In the early 1800s, it became known as Winkler Bakery, a bakery and residence for the town's resident baker, a Swiss man named Christian Winkler, and his family. For many generations afterward, the bakery was run exclusively by the Winkler family. Today, it remains the oldest continually operated bakery in the country and the original structure has been carefully preserved for over 200 years.
Whether you're a history buff looking for a multi-sensory experience or a gourmand in search of a worthwhile pit stop for your ultimate scenic foodie road trip through North Carolina, Winkler Bakery will give you an authentic (and delicious) taste of Moravian heritage. The bakery is located in the fascinating Old Salem district that's brimming with things to do and discover, making your bakery visit the perfect start to a day trip or overnight adventure. When you're ready for your next adventure, head two hours east and find whirling windmills at a vibrant North Carolina park full of art, history, and southern charm. Alternatively, you can make the scenic journey to Charlotte, North Carolina, filled to the brim with historic homes, parks, boutiques, and secret gardens. Let's uncover the charm of America's oldest bakery and its unique surroundings.
About Winkler Bakery and its historical surroundings
The Winkler Bakery is located within the Old Salem Museums & Gardens and it's the ultimate destination to experience the traditional baked goods of the Moravian people. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the smell of freshly made treats and warm smiles from costumed staff in old-fashioned Moravian attire. Some of the delicacies you'll get to try include sweet and buttery Moravian sugar cookies, known as "the world's thinnest cookies," as well as rosemary bread, ginger cake, lemon cookies, cheese stars, and more. The bakery also serves seasonal goodies such as cherry strudel, cranberry-orange bread, and whoopie pies.
History buffs will love the Old Salem Museum & Gardens, a designated National Historic District and one of the most comprehensive historical attractions in the country. This community of made up of original, beautifully preserved museum buildings that tell the stories of the region's past through live demonstrations and artifacts. Wander among 18th-century storefronts selling rare antiques and one-of-a-kind items, and witness the talented craftsmen and artisans hard at work. The historic district also has more contemporary independent businesses. Sayso Coffee, for example, serves some of the rarest and most delicious coffees in the world; the perfect pairing for your Moravian treat of choice. Muddy Creek Cafe & Listening Room serves gourmet sandwiches in a beautiful atmosphere with live music performances. To complete your experience, you can spend a night at the Zevely Inn, a national historic register-designated inn and also the only lodging destination in Old Salem.