Find Whirling Windmills At A Vibrant North Carolina Park Full Of Art, History, & Southern Charm

North Carolina is known for its natural beauty, with enchanting destinations like the rivers and rolling hills of Morrow Mountain State Park. Amongst these natural wonders, the state also boasts an abundance of southern charm and whimsical attractions. Take the artsy mountain town of Boone, for example, where galleries and unique boutiques flourish amid the area's Appalachian beauty.

But for a truly unique experience blending art, history, and community, you'll want to step into Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Wilson, North Carolina. At the heart of the town lies this dazzling art park, where 30 kinetic sculptures by local folk artist Vollis Simpson spin and shimmer in the breeze. These whirligigs are colorful marvels crafted from salvaged materials, a testament to the spirit of Southern ingenuity.

Wilson itself is a town of curiosities, featuring a hidden baseball museum, contemporary art galleries, and the hands-on Imagination Station. Yet, it's the Whirligig Park that stands as a centerpiece of the burgh's creative soul. Simpson's vibrant sculptures earned him the title of "North Carolina's greatest sculptor" from Roger Manley, director of the Gregg Museum of Art + Design, in the Saturday Evening Post, and wen you arrive at the Whirligig Park, you'll understand why.