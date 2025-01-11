Find Whirling Windmills At A Vibrant North Carolina Park Full Of Art, History, & Southern Charm
North Carolina is known for its natural beauty, with enchanting destinations like the rivers and rolling hills of Morrow Mountain State Park. Amongst these natural wonders, the state also boasts an abundance of southern charm and whimsical attractions. Take the artsy mountain town of Boone, for example, where galleries and unique boutiques flourish amid the area's Appalachian beauty.
But for a truly unique experience blending art, history, and community, you'll want to step into Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Wilson, North Carolina. At the heart of the town lies this dazzling art park, where 30 kinetic sculptures by local folk artist Vollis Simpson spin and shimmer in the breeze. These whirligigs are colorful marvels crafted from salvaged materials, a testament to the spirit of Southern ingenuity.
Wilson itself is a town of curiosities, featuring a hidden baseball museum, contemporary art galleries, and the hands-on Imagination Station. Yet, it's the Whirligig Park that stands as a centerpiece of the burgh's creative soul. Simpson's vibrant sculptures earned him the title of "North Carolina's greatest sculptor" from Roger Manley, director of the Gregg Museum of Art + Design, in the Saturday Evening Post, and wen you arrive at the Whirligig Park, you'll understand why.
A day among the whirligigs at Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park
Spend the day marveling at the park's 30 kinetic sculptures, arranged around a central amphitheater space dubbed The Green. Each sculpture is a collage of junkyard treasures, from old bicycles and milkshake mixers to reflective road signs — all handmade by artist Vollis Simpson. Some of the whirligigs depict scenes, such as a figure playing guitar or mules pulling a wagon. Lights illuminate the tremendous sculptures at night, and you can visit the park after dark for one of its ethereal, special night tours.
The Green also hosts various performances; from April to June, come to experience a concert during the Gig in the Park Spring Concert Series. In springtime, there's also Feast of the East, which includes live music and food. The park's Pavilion is another highlight; on every Saturday evening in the summer and select Tuesdays throughout the year, the Pavilion shelters Wilson's Farmer's & Artisan Market. Plan your visit around this market to buy staples from local farmers and craftspeople.
Across from the Whirligig Park is a recently opened museum and gift shop, open Tuesday through Saturday. Here, you can learn more about the park's history and buy whirligig merchandise, including a book with full-color photographs of the sculptures. For art lovers, Iconostar Art is just next door, featuring rotating contemporary exhibits and occasional workshops. Lastly, no visit to Wilson would be complete without sampling its culinary delights, making it a must-stop on any North Carolina foodie road trip. Top off the day with a sweet treat from Treat Yo' Self Bakery, or indulge in a steak at the Beefmastor Inn. By the end of your visit, you'll leave with a newfound appreciation for whirligigs and perhaps a little southern charm of your own.
North Carolina's pioneer of kinetic wonders
You may be wondering: What exactly is a whirligig? Think of it as a whimsical windmill, but in the hands of Vollis Simpson, it became a moving sculpture bursting with color and life. At Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, Simpson's whirligigs swirl high in the sky, propelled by the natural movements of the wind, forming a magnificent crossover between art and nature.
Born in 1919 and living in Lucama, North Carolina, a smaller town outside of Wilson, Simpson didn't start making his kinetic sculptures until he reached his sixties. What started as a personal project on his farm quickly became a full-blown passion. Simpson worked on these sculptures seven days a week until shortly before his death at age 94. His son, Leonard Simpson, highlighted Vollis' dedication in The New York Times, saying, "If he goes to the junkyard and finds 25 fans, he comes home and makes 25 whirligigs."
Vollis didn't intentionally design a sculpture park, but he began to attract visitors as word spread over the internet about the spectacle he built on his own farmland. Soon, it became a tourist hotspot and got the attention of art curators, including Rebecca Alban Hoffberger, founder of the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, who commissioned a 55-foot piece for the museum that continues to mesmerize visitors to this day. In 2010, plans for the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park were established by locals and admirers of Vollis' art to preserve and showcase his sculptures after his health declined and he was no longer able to tend to them. The park officially opened in 2017, four years after Vollis' death in 2013.