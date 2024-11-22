The Ultimate Scenic Foodie Road Trip Is A North Carolina Route With Unbeatable Barbecue

If you ever hear anyone say the United States doesn't have a signature cuisine, then you know they've never taken a flavorful drive down North Carolina's iconic "Cradle of 'Cue." A name trademarked by The North Carolina Barbecue Society, Inc., Cradle of 'Cue refers to a 15-stop, multi-city trail that perfectly answers the question, "What cuisine is the United States known for?" Italy can claim its traditional pasta dishes, and Greece can have spanakopita. Here in the States, foodies travel to destinations far and wide for the sweet, tangy, spicy, vinegary, or tomato-y flavors of smoky, delectable barbecue.

While you can throw a dart at a map of the South and hit an area known for its 'cue, flavor profiles change from state to state. The dry rubs and thick sauces of Kansas differ quite a bit from the revered mustard-style sauces of South Carolina. North Carolina alone has its own intrastate barbecue diversity, where the East favors a tangy vinegar sauce while the West dishes out an acidic tomato base. Along the Cradle of 'Cue, also known as the Historic Barbecue Trail, you'll get a taste of both and everything in between.

If you want to embark on a tender, well-seasoned excursion down the flavor superhighway, you'll want to set your sights on Ayden, a small town with a big appetite for barbecue.