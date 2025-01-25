Why An Unusual 'Flying Naked' Trend Is Setting The Internet Ablaze

Trends can be a lot of fun to try. However, there are some issues that can arise when you fly without any baggage at all. While the idea seems great in theory, in the strictest sense, the flying naked trend would only work in certain situations. It would be fine, perhaps, if you're coming home for the weekend from college and already have clothes and toiletry items waiting for you. It could also work for a day trip to a nearby city or if you have the funds to buy what you need at your destination (although shopping for everything does take up time during your trip).

Another Redditor who goes by u/Hagglepoise liked the idea but wasn't into actually trying it. They said, "Nope. I love watching videos about no-bag travel, but I like clean underwear too much to ever try it myself. Plus I'd much rather carry a small bag than try to jam things into pockets, as many of the no-baggers seem to do. It just looks unnecessarily uncomfortable to me compared to carrying my 18L backpack."

Instead of taking nothing, minimalist packing can give you the sense of flying naked while still allowing you to change your underwear and socks. You may be able to get away with packing a single change of clothing in your personal item rather than a full carry-on. Wear and pack neutral colors that all work together, and use the rolling method to fit them in a small backpack or purse. Then, you can simply purchase small toiletries at your destination or use what's provided by the hotel. Another option is to bring something like detergent sheets, such as Arm & Hammer Power Sheets on Amazon for under $20, and wash the outfit you're wearing each day.