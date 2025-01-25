One Of The Most Affordable Cities For A Vacation Is A Food And Art Paradise In Central New York
Just 10 miles from the lovely Green Lakes State Park, travelers will find an adventure-filled and affordable Central New York gem. Full of incredible food and artsy attractions, Syracuse is one of the best places for travel on a shoestring budget. Ranking in 15th place on GoBankingRates' list of the most affordable U.S. cities for a vacation, this destination will run solo travelers just around $1,406 total for a four-night stay. Meanwhile, a family of four can expect to spend around $4,072. During a Syracuse vacation, visitors can look forward to dining at top restaurants (like downtown's beloved Pastabilities) and exploring amazing art museums (like the stunning Everson Museum).
When you're planning your Syracuse getaway, keep in mind that this city's weather can get intense for people not used to cold climates. During winter, nearby Lake Ontario regularly blankets the community in snow. This lake-effect snow helps give Syracuse an average annual snowfall of 100-plus inches. Some years, this snow can stick around until spring, so plan your packing list accordingly. Or, avoid the snow altogether with a vacation that takes advantage of the city's cool and comfortable summer nights.
Discover the best galleries and art museums in Syracuse
Home to Syracuse University, America's first university to grant a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, the city of Syracuse hosts an impressive collection of art museums, galleries, and theaters. Start your journey into the community's creative world at the Everson Museum of Art. Focused on exhibiting American artwork, the Everson houses over 10,000 works, including a massive international ceramics holding. After perusing the Everson, visit the Syracuse University Art Museum. Located on the university's campus, on the first level of the Shaffer Art Building, this museum features rotating exhibits. Past installations have showcased everything from paintings and sculptures to jewelry and photography.
Find more art at local galleries like ArtRage Gallery, Art Haus SYR, and Point of Contact Gallery. ArtRage highlights artwork centered around social change, and Art Haus SYR displays and sells creations by local artists. Meanwhile, Point of Contact Gallery (aka Punto de Contacto) exhibits cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary contemporary art.
If your artistic inclinations include live performances, check out The Syracuse Orchestra. This musician-led outfit hosts over 50 concerts a year at venues throughout the city. For plays and other live shows, visit Syracuse Stage to enjoy captivating performances. In spring and summer, you can also catch Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park shows.
Eat great food at Syracuse's top restaurants
You can find excellent eats around the clock in this college town, starting with breakfast. Cafe Kubal locations throughout the city serve up drip and pour-over coffee, delightful mochas, matcha lattes, breakfast bagels, lunch wraps, and baked goods. For a cafe experience that blends American, Greek, Italian, and Middle Eastern influences, visit Kairos Cafe and sip on coffee, tea, or smoothies while eating treats from a pastry case that always includes gluten-free and vegan options. If gluten is no issue for you, indulge in a top-tier New York bagel from Water Street Bagel Co., which offers breakfast sandwiches like the Spicy Vegan and lunch bagels like the New Yorker.
Don't skip lunch in Syracuse, either. Brooklyn Pickle promises hearty sandwiches that have wowed visitors for more than 50 years. For a unique and unforgettable lunch, you can also swing by Funk 'n Waffles, a local favorite once featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The restaurant's waffle-centric menu includes flavor explosions like the Jive Turkey (a stuffing waffle smothered in turkey, cranberry sauce, and gravy) and dessert waffles like the Star Child (topped with strawberries and cream).
At dinnertime, get a taste of New York's ultimate foodie adventure at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. This barbecue joint smokes its own meats and pairs them with appetizers like creole deviled eggs and sides like simmered greens with smoked turkey. For Italian food that you'll dream of for years, forego Dinosaur Bar-B-Que for Pastabilities. A Syracuse staple for over 40 years, Pastabilities offers several pasta dishes featuring its out-of-this-world spicy hot tomato oil. If you can't stop thinking about this delicious dip after leaving Syracuse, you can get a jar shipped to your house as a souvenir. Last but not least, travelers who always leave room for dessert will want to visit Strong Hearts for a vegan shake that will rival even the best dairy-based ice creams.