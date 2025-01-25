One Of The Most Affordable Cities For A Vacation Is A Food And Art Paradise In Central New York

You can find excellent eats around the clock in this college town, starting with breakfast. Cafe Kubal locations throughout the city serve up drip and pour-over coffee, delightful mochas, matcha lattes, breakfast bagels, lunch wraps, and baked goods. For a cafe experience that blends American, Greek, Italian, and Middle Eastern influences, visit Kairos Cafe and sip on coffee, tea, or smoothies while eating treats from a pastry case that always includes gluten-free and vegan options. If gluten is no issue for you, indulge in a top-tier New York bagel from Water Street Bagel Co., which offers breakfast sandwiches like the Spicy Vegan and lunch bagels like the New Yorker.

Don't skip lunch in Syracuse, either. Brooklyn Pickle promises hearty sandwiches that have wowed visitors for more than 50 years. For a unique and unforgettable lunch, you can also swing by Funk 'n Waffles, a local favorite once featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The restaurant's waffle-centric menu includes flavor explosions like the Jive Turkey (a stuffing waffle smothered in turkey, cranberry sauce, and gravy) and dessert waffles like the Star Child (topped with strawberries and cream).

At dinnertime, get a taste of New York's ultimate foodie adventure at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. This barbecue joint smokes its own meats and pairs them with appetizers like creole deviled eggs and sides like simmered greens with smoked turkey. For Italian food that you'll dream of for years, forego Dinosaur Bar-B-Que for Pastabilities. A Syracuse staple for over 40 years, Pastabilities offers several pasta dishes featuring its out-of-this-world spicy hot tomato oil. If you can't stop thinking about this delicious dip after leaving Syracuse, you can get a jar shipped to your house as a souvenir. Last but not least, travelers who always leave room for dessert will want to visit Strong Hearts for a vegan shake that will rival even the best dairy-based ice creams.