New York's 'Ultimate Foodie Adventure' Is A Road Connecting 4 Cities With Some Of America's Best Eats

Nowadays, many food lovers looking for a vacation on which to indulge their palates will opt for a few days in a major metropolis like New York City, checking Instagram, Tripadvisor, and so on for tips on what new restaurants are on the scene, and what trends are taking over a particular food scene. However, while fashionable joints offer novelty, it is the older establishments that truly serve food with an authentic sense of place, and, quite often, the best of these are found off the beaten track.

That's why in 2021 the tourism boards of Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse came together to develop the "Upstate Eats Trail," a 225-mile gastronomic road trip through Upstate New York that they call the "ultimate foodie adventure." Showcasing regional specialties across several eateries in each town as well as a few in between that are loved by local food experts, the Upstate Eats Trail could have you eating the food that represents New York State best, in the places that do it better than anywhere else.

And of course, none of us can eat continuously, no matter how much we'd like to. Thankfully, the Upstate Eats Trail also takes in a number of non-gastronomic sights and attractions for you to enjoy along the way.