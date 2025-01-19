New York's 'Ultimate Foodie Adventure' Is A Road Connecting 4 Cities With Some Of America's Best Eats
Nowadays, many food lovers looking for a vacation on which to indulge their palates will opt for a few days in a major metropolis like New York City, checking Instagram, Tripadvisor, and so on for tips on what new restaurants are on the scene, and what trends are taking over a particular food scene. However, while fashionable joints offer novelty, it is the older establishments that truly serve food with an authentic sense of place, and, quite often, the best of these are found off the beaten track.
That's why in 2021 the tourism boards of Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse came together to develop the "Upstate Eats Trail," a 225-mile gastronomic road trip through Upstate New York that they call the "ultimate foodie adventure." Showcasing regional specialties across several eateries in each town as well as a few in between that are loved by local food experts, the Upstate Eats Trail could have you eating the food that represents New York State best, in the places that do it better than anywhere else.
And of course, none of us can eat continuously, no matter how much we'd like to. Thankfully, the Upstate Eats Trail also takes in a number of non-gastronomic sights and attractions for you to enjoy along the way.
From Binghamton to Buffalo on the Upstate Eats Trail
The first stop on the Upstate Eats Trail is Binghamton, where there's a debate racing around the local delicacy, "hot pie," a fixture of traditional restaurants such as Consol's Family Kitchen which some argue is just another name for pizza, though maybe served a little thinner than it would be in the Big Apple. Some however, point out that hot pie is often served with American cheese rather than mozzarella and is a true regional variation on the dish. Italian cuisine is a much-loved fixture of the Binghamton food scene, which also enjoys baked treats from the 150-year-old Apple Dumpling Cafe, and gourmet spiedies at the Spiedie & Rib Pit, which has operated since 1993. The trial suggests walking off your meal Downtown, by visiting the Phelps Mansion Museum, which is nearby, or the Bundy Museum of History and Art on Main Street.
The route then suggests heading west to Buffalo, the home of the world famous wings recipe. It invented in the still operating Anchor Bar, which makes it a logical destination for any Upstate Eats Trail chaser. But that's not all. Ted's Hot Dogs stand, which has been going for over a century, is a must-visit, as is the nearly 200 year old Schwabl's restaurant. You simply must also try a fish fry down the waterfront, and sample the sweet local delicacy "pastry heart" from a bone fide Buffalo bakery.
The Upstate Eats Trail: Rochester to Syracuse
From Buffalo the Upstate Eats Trail takes you to Rochester on the banks of the Genesee River, whose best known delicacy is arguably the garbage plate, pioneered at the much-loved Nick Tahou Hots. Originally a worker's meal of hot dogs, beans, and fries, the dish has since evolved to be customizable, with burger meat, chicken, and fish now on offer along with a range of sides. For dessert, hit Abbott's Frozen Custard, which has won the hearts of Rochesterians with the development of more than 3,000 flavors since first opening in 1926. Other highlights include the Rochester Public Market — the ideal place to stock up on snacks for the last leg of the trip — and the Genesee Brew House, the rooftop patio of which offers gorgeous views of the iconic High Falls waterfall in the center of downtown.
From Rochester east for 90 miles to Syracuse, where you are obliged to visit Heid's for the best hot dogs in town, Doug's for the best fish fry, and Dinosaur BBQ for, well, its obvious. Syracuse is known as Salt City — salt potatoes are another local delicacy to sample — and you can walk off your eats down at the Salt Museum before a stroll through Onondaga Lake Park.
There the trail ends, but there is more to see in Upstate New York. You could continue on to history-rich Albany to enjoy world-class museums and pristine beaches, or treat yourself to some vintage and antique shopping in Saugerties.