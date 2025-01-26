The 'Skeleton Coast' Of This African Country Is One Desolate Yet Breathtaking Panorama

What do you need to know to take the trip of a lifetime through one of the world's most unforgettable landscapes? Luckily, despite its apparent wildness, the Skeleton Coast has been attracting curious travelers for years, and today it is possible for explorers to traverse it by car, staying at remote campsites along the way.

Many travelers like to experience the Skeleton Coast by self-driving: Hiring a pick-up truck or "bakkie" and hitting the road in whichever direction suits them best (if you choose to do this, make sure to get a car with working air conditioning), though you can also be driven by a guide. Most coming from South Africa into Namibia will travel north along the coast, meaning that their journey begins in Swakopmund, a tourist-friendly town with a strong German influence that boasts many good restaurants, an aquarium, and a good range of shopping options.

Here, you can rent your vehicle, get a fishing license if you plan to get your dinner from the sea, and stock up on any essential camping gear — including as much water as you can comfortably take. You will also need to buy a permit if you plan to enter the even more rugged northern part of the national park, which you can get in Swakopmund or the capital, Windhoek.

Heading north, the last settlement you pass where you can access fuel and supplies is Henties Bay, which also features the Zeila shipwreck, the washed up shell of a trawler that gives some indication of the sights to come. After that, you hit the Skeleton Coast.