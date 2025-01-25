An Under-The-Radar Vibrant Lake Destination In Italy Boasts Ethereal Beauty Without The Crowds
So many people want to vacation in Italy, it's no wonder that even the so-called "slow" tourist season doesn't seem that slow. You can try to evade other tourists by traveling outside the major cities but you might realize that many other travelers had the exact same idea — especially in northern Italy where the lakes are clear blue and the mountain air is delightful in the summertime. Luckily, you can find several underrated lake destinations in Italy where you don't have to brave massive crowds or pay inflated tourist prices everywhere you go. If you're ready to go just a little bit off the beaten path, one amazing place to put on your Northern Italy itinerary is Tenno, which is both the name of a village and a small lake to the north of Lake Garda.
Lago di Tenno (Lake Tenno) is a tiny lake that is about 15 minutes north of Lake Garda, coming from the town of Riva del Garda. Along the way to the lake, you'll pass by the tiny medieval village of Canale di Tenno, which is only a five-minute drive from the lake and the larger Tenno community. While there are some accommodations around Lake Tenno, you might be better off finding a hotel in Riva del Garda, which is a larger town with more options. Either way, the best way to get around this area of Italy is by car — although the mountain roads are quite winding and not fit for timid drivers. There are buses in the area and walking to different towns is also an option. Keep in mind that smaller towns in Italy may not have many English speakers.
Canale di Tenno is a fascinating medieval village with sites for art and history buffs
It's important to remember that this area is home to both the larger commune of Tenno and the tiny medieval village of Canale di Tenno, which is a major attraction for visitors. Although Florence may be seen as the "culture capital" of Italy, there is also so much art and history to discover in rural mountain towns like this one. One of the main sights is the Tenno Castle, a 12th-century fortress that unfortunately is not able to be visited but can be viewed from the road. In the town of Canale di Tenno, there are even more excellent places to visit if you're an art lover, including the Casa degli Artisti (Artists' House) and the Museo degli Attrezzi Agricoli (Museum of Agriculture and Artisans).
Casa degli Artisti was once the home of amateur artist Giacomo Vittone and was not only a home and workshop but is now a collection of artwork. Artists can also stay at the house and take art classes. Plus, the house has an excellent view of Lake Garda in the distance. The Museo degli Attrezzi Agricoli holds many different tools and other artifacts from traditional farms and artisans in the area, giving you a view into what life was like in Tenno for the past few centuries. Aside from these historic and artistic sites, Canale di Tenno (as well as the neighboring towns that make up the commune of Tenno) is also an excellent place to walk around and explore, especially if you want to see frescoes and artwork in the Church of San Lorenzo. In the winter, the village also comes alive with Christmas lights for its annual Christmas market.
Experience the natural beauty of the area around Lake Tenno
While the massive Lake Garda is a premier destination for water sports, Lake Tenno is prized for its gorgeous blue-green waters and the breathtaking forest that surrounds it. There is even a little island in the middle of the lake that you can get to in the summer when the water level is lower. Visitors with mobility issues should note that the only way to get to the shore is to climb up or down some medieval stairs, though there is parking close by. The lake is an excellent place to swim, sunbathe, have a picnic, or generally walk around to admire the view.
There is also a nearby waterfall, Cascata del Varone, which is in Varone Waterfall Cave Park (Parco Grotta Cascata Varone), about 3 kilometers (nearly 2 miles) from Riva del Garda. While the waterfall can be reached on foot, there are also buses that can take you there. Visitors can take a tour of the park to see the waterfall from two different viewpoints that are easily reached by constructed walkways and bridges, but are not accessible for wheelchairs. Visiting the waterfall also costs about seven euros per person and prices are always subject to change. It also is a fairly short tour and most visitors can complete it within an hour.