An Under-The-Radar Vibrant Lake Destination In Italy Boasts Ethereal Beauty Without The Crowds

So many people want to vacation in Italy, it's no wonder that even the so-called "slow" tourist season doesn't seem that slow. You can try to evade other tourists by traveling outside the major cities but you might realize that many other travelers had the exact same idea — especially in northern Italy where the lakes are clear blue and the mountain air is delightful in the summertime. Luckily, you can find several underrated lake destinations in Italy where you don't have to brave massive crowds or pay inflated tourist prices everywhere you go. If you're ready to go just a little bit off the beaten path, one amazing place to put on your Northern Italy itinerary is Tenno, which is both the name of a village and a small lake to the north of Lake Garda.

Lago di Tenno (Lake Tenno) is a tiny lake that is about 15 minutes north of Lake Garda, coming from the town of Riva del Garda. Along the way to the lake, you'll pass by the tiny medieval village of Canale di Tenno, which is only a five-minute drive from the lake and the larger Tenno community. While there are some accommodations around Lake Tenno, you might be better off finding a hotel in Riva del Garda, which is a larger town with more options. Either way, the best way to get around this area of Italy is by car — although the mountain roads are quite winding and not fit for timid drivers. There are buses in the area and walking to different towns is also an option. Keep in mind that smaller towns in Italy may not have many English speakers.