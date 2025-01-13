Rick Steves Says An Idyllic Italian City Full Of Art And Architecture Is Europe's 'Cultural Capital'

If you're looking to explore the magic of Renaissance Europe, your first port of call is undoubtedly Italy, the birthplace of the greatest minds of the period, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo. According to travel expert Rick Steves, the best place to connect with this historical period and European tradition is the beautiful city of Florence. On his website, the travel enthusiast even deems the Italian city "The Cultural Capital of Europe."

If you are thinking of visiting Italy, you probably imagine yourself in Rome, exploring famous attractions such as the Sistine Chapel and the Trevi Fountain. Indeed, for many, Rome is a great place to start off an Italian vacation, but the capital is often exceptionally crowded, meaning you want to get out of the bustling city and explore more of what Italy has to offer. Thankfully, Florence, which is just a short two-hour train journey away, represents a more discerning choice for travelers looking for other must-see cultural attractions and some of the most jaw-dropping art Italy has to offer.