A Secret Thai Village Has Pillowy Gold Sand Beaches, Charming Bamboo Huts, And No Crowds
Thailand's popularity among tourists has certainly grown over the last few years, and, as a result, places like Bangkok and Phuket have become some of the most overcrowded destinations in the country. As such, it's always refreshing to learn about places that have managed to escape mass tourism, like Bang Saphan Yai.
This small fishing village is located 5 hours away from Bangkok in Thailand's Bang Saphan Bay. It has been greatly overshadowed by other major destinations in the country making it an idyllic coastal destination for those seeking to avoid the masses on Thailand's beaches and islands. Bang Saphan Yai is somewhat remote, yet it offers travelers a haven of golden sandy shores lined with bamboo huts and bungalows, nearby spots perfect for diving and snorkeling, and even surrounding temples. Anyone setting foot on this town and its beaches is sure to reminisce about the days before Thailand became such a hotspot for mass tourism.
The beaches, bamboo huts, and eateries of Bang Saphan Yai
Just south of Bang Saphan Yai you'll find its most popular beach, Suan Luang. Here, you can engage in watersports such as kayaking and paddling, although most people come to relax among the golden sand and palm trees lining the shore. Bo Thong Lang is also a great beach to visit. Located in a small cove among temple grounds en route to the town of Ban Krut, it offers visitors small beachfront restaurants with little to no crowds.
Speaking of, most of the restaurants in Bang Saphan Yai do not have English speaking personnel, except for Tae's Restaurant located close to the town's railway station. Places like Suan Sabai Sabai (offering a French Thai menu), the Why Not Bar, and The Country Road Bar & Restaurant are all good places to eat. There are also a couple of bars around the town, although they tend to be closed by 10pm.
Bang Saphan Yai and nearby towns offer accommodations such as resorts and villas; however, part of the town's charm is the bamboo bungalows dotting the beachfront, perfect for enjoying beautiful sunrises and sunsets on the beach. Plus, cost per night starts at around $9 (at the time of writing) in some of the bungalows like Roy Tawan Bungalows, Lola Bungalows, Ploy Bungalows, among others. Although these are all budget friendly, be assured that they are clean and comfortable enough to fully enjoy your stay.
What to do in the village of Bang Saphan Yai
Being such an obscure destination in Thailand, many would believe there's not much to do in Bang Saphan Yai other than relaxing on its undercrowded beaches. Sure, that is the town's main attraction, however there's plenty to do around this quaint village. For those interested in snorkeling and diving into Thailand's turquoise waters, local tour operators can arrange visits to Koh Talu. This island is really close to Bang Saphan Yai and its waters are perfect for engaging in said watersports, especially from March to October, some of the best months to vacation in Thailand. The tours to Koh Talu cost around $10 per person at the time of writing. Just a tiny heads up that weekends tend to get busy with visitors on the island, though.
Other attractions include the waterfalls of Sai Ku, Ka-On, and Chai Rat located just a short drive from Bang Saphan Yai. If fishing is something you enjoy, there are a couple of lakes nearby as well. There's also the impressive Wat Tum Marong cave system and temple — which is lined with must-see Buddha statues — only 6-minutes away from town. Other great temples in the vicinity of Bang Saphan Yai include Wat Tang Sai Temple and the Phra Mahathat Chedi Pakdee Prakas. According to visitors on Trip Advisor, the latter holds "amazing views of the coastline not to be missed when traveling in the region."