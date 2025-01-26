A Secret Thai Village Has Pillowy Gold Sand Beaches, Charming Bamboo Huts, And No Crowds

Just south of Bang Saphan Yai you'll find its most popular beach, Suan Luang. Here, you can engage in watersports such as kayaking and paddling, although most people come to relax among the golden sand and palm trees lining the shore. Bo Thong Lang is also a great beach to visit. Located in a small cove among temple grounds en route to the town of Ban Krut, it offers visitors small beachfront restaurants with little to no crowds.

Speaking of, most of the restaurants in Bang Saphan Yai do not have English speaking personnel, except for Tae's Restaurant located close to the town's railway station. Places like Suan Sabai Sabai (offering a French Thai menu), the Why Not Bar, and The Country Road Bar & Restaurant are all good places to eat. There are also a couple of bars around the town, although they tend to be closed by 10pm.

Bang Saphan Yai and nearby towns offer accommodations such as resorts and villas; however, part of the town's charm is the bamboo bungalows dotting the beachfront, perfect for enjoying beautiful sunrises and sunsets on the beach. Plus, cost per night starts at around $9 (at the time of writing) in some of the bungalows like Roy Tawan Bungalows, Lola Bungalows, Ploy Bungalows, among others. Although these are all budget friendly, be assured that they are clean and comfortable enough to fully enjoy your stay.