The 'World's Worst' Golf Course In This Tiny Washington Town Has Lots Of Charm But No Grass

The game of golf might seem intimidating to some, but it has plenty of beginner-friendly concepts that warmly welcome new players. The par-3 course, often referred to as a "pitch and putt," is one of them. These courses feature shorter golf holes that are more reachable for beginner golfers while also helping advanced players hone their short game. Par-3 courses take on all different shapes and sizes, but one unique par-3 track in Washington state lacks something that you would see on almost any golf course: grass. That makes the nine-hole Lava Links par-3 course in Soap Lake, Washington, a rather unique golf destination.

The course might lie in the heart of a state that specializes in pure mountain bliss, but this golf course is anything but. Its ground conditions for golf are far from ideal or picturesque, and the heat in Soap Lake can get grueling on a summer afternoon. KING 5's reporters even branded it the "world's worst golf course" and "the golf course from hell." That being said, the charm of the venue makes up for its shortcomings. It has made a positive impact on the local community, who insist on not taking it too seriously. And this dry, scrubby, beloved course is all thanks to a local politician with a tractor.