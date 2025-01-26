The 'World's Worst' Golf Course In This Tiny Washington Town Has Lots Of Charm But No Grass
The game of golf might seem intimidating to some, but it has plenty of beginner-friendly concepts that warmly welcome new players. The par-3 course, often referred to as a "pitch and putt," is one of them. These courses feature shorter golf holes that are more reachable for beginner golfers while also helping advanced players hone their short game. Par-3 courses take on all different shapes and sizes, but one unique par-3 track in Washington state lacks something that you would see on almost any golf course: grass. That makes the nine-hole Lava Links par-3 course in Soap Lake, Washington, a rather unique golf destination.
The course might lie in the heart of a state that specializes in pure mountain bliss, but this golf course is anything but. Its ground conditions for golf are far from ideal or picturesque, and the heat in Soap Lake can get grueling on a summer afternoon. KING 5's reporters even branded it the "world's worst golf course" and "the golf course from hell." That being said, the charm of the venue makes up for its shortcomings. It has made a positive impact on the local community, who insist on not taking it too seriously. And this dry, scrubby, beloved course is all thanks to a local politician with a tractor.
An unlikely creator for this moon-like golf course
It was between 2004 and 2011 that the course was created, former Soap Lake Mayor DeVaun Black told the Columbia Basin Herald. Town historian Burr Beckwith told KING 5 that Black used his own tractor to clear the land for the course, turning it from an eyesore into a recreation site.
As the slogan goes at Lava Links, "the greens are greys and the fairways are rough," as the surfaces are devoid of any green grass. That means the course, unlike other golf clubs, never has to be watered. The course is still afflicted with thorny sagebrush and large basalt rocks, making it look like the surface of the moon — but that just adds to the difficulty. Aside from the environmental hazards, golfers don't need any fancy golf apparel to feel confident on the course. The locals clearly appreciate the course and use it to work on their golf game.
Golf on another planet
The experience of teeing it up at Lava Links is like "playing golf on the moon," as town historian Burr Beckwith told KING 5. Beckwith said most golfers are likely only bringing two clubs to navigate the rough surfaces of this short course — a short iron/wedge for teeing off and a putter for the grey surfaces when the flagsticks lie. Though the conditions of the course hardly match your average green grass golf course layout and are closer to the white-sand courses of Australia, there is no cost to play Lava Links, so the greens fee is truly unbeatable. (Donations are welcome, however.)
On the course itself, there are hazards and obstacles on each hole to mess with your score. Players will want to avoid places like the Lost Ball Basin if they want to keep their round intact. The shortest hole measures 45 yards, while the longest is 94 yards, making Lava Links playable for any level of golfer.
A longstanding tradition at Lava Links is the annual Lava Links Sandblaster Open. It's a unique scramble-style format that brings out the best features of playing Lava Links for all golfers. The Sandblaster Open includes a prize for the best costumes, so it's not meant to be taken too seriously. Nevertheless, it brings a small taste of competitive golf and a big dose of camaraderie to the Soap Lake sagebrush field that was once just an eyesore.